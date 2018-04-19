Brandon Frere, CEO and Entrepreneur, Gives Advice for Short- and Long-Term Start-Up Success

PETALUMA, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching a start-up is risky business. In fact, the majority of start-ups fail. Brandon Frere, start-up launch expert, believes all successful start-ups share some characteristics. Additionally, those same characteristics remain important for the company's success far beyond the start-up phase.

"It takes a huge amount of passion to find success in a start-up," said Frere. "That passion should never go away. It should fuel innovation and future plans, and it should be shared by your employees."

Many factors go into the success of start-up companies, and not all successful start-ups will look the same. However, start-ups often require dedicated people. The CEO must be passionate about the product or service, but his or her employees must also be dedicated. The long hours and blur between work and home time are not reserved for the CEO alone. Employees must be enthusiastic to spend any required time to get the company going.

While hiring the right people is important in a start-up, it is still essential after the company is established. Dedicated employees, though they might not help mold the company in later years, can contribute to the success of the company by innovating and improving processes.

Start-up founders should have a business focus and a plan, but they should also be flexible. "In a start-up environment, anything can change at any moment, so it's important that everyone involved can address problems or changes in real time," said Frere.

Some level of failure is virtually inevitable; however, the way that those failures are handled can lead to success. CEOs who approach problems with an open mind are more likely to come out on top than those who don't. That lesson continues to be relevant 5, 10, 20, and more years into the company's lifespan.

"Another key to success is getting good advice, and being able to take it," said Frere. "It's one thing to get advice, but another to follow through on it. As soon as you start a new venture, everyone wants a piece of it and wants to run it. Learn who is good for your team and who gives good advice. Then keep your mind open enough to be able to change course if it would be best for your company."

About

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

