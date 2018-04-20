Brandon Frere, CEO of Frere Enterprises, is Speaking Out for Student Loan Borrowers

PETALUMA, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Frere, founder and CEO of Frere Enterprises, is an expert on student debt and student loan borrowers. Frere is raising his voice to speak out for student loan borrowers as they face a slew of challenges in today's economic landscape.

Frere, a student loan borrower himself, upon graduation from college had no resources to guide him when it came to figuring out how to repay his loans. He found himself struggling to come up with a solution for a feasible repayment plan with his loan servicer. He had to rely largely on himself to negotiate a fair setup.

"That was not an easy time in my life, especially because I was so hungry to go out into the world and start my career. But these loans were weighing me down," Frere explained. "Fortunately, I was able to find a way out of that place. I just don't want people to experience what I did."

Since then, Frere has launched various successful business ventures. But his memories of his student loan issues years ago have not faded. He is using that experience to step out into the limelight and speak up for borrowers.

Frere continued: "Student loans in this country comprise a massive industry, largely run by the government. But the middlemen--the loan servicers--are absolutely crucial players in how successful or catastrophic student loans can be for borrowers. So despite the fact that these are public programs, they do not always play out for the good of the people.

"We get caught up by the numbers. Yes, there's over a trillion dollars in student debt—almost unthinkable. But in the end, at least for me, it's about the individual lives of the people with student loans. How are they being affected by policy? By servicers' actions? What more can be done to help them? That's the place I'm coming from."

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

