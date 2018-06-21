Brandon Frere on Identifying Leadership Problems in Oneself

PETALUMA, Calif., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being a CEO or business owner means being the leader of the team. Being a leader doesn't make an individual infallible and leaders should still always strive to do better for themselves and those they lead. Brandon Frere, president and CEO of Frere Enterprises, encourages leaders of businesses to do some introspection and try to identify which traits could use some improvement or suggests talking to someone trusted.

ra2studio/Bigstock.com

There are common traits that people can think of when it comes to negative behaviors in a boss, such as micromanagement and inflexibility with methods and mindsets. But other traits have been reported by employees to also leave a negative impact on a work environment, like absenteeism and being overly optimistic. Not being around often or failing to provide guidance for employees might not have as grand of an impact as other traits, but it can leave employees feeling lost. Being too optimistic as a leader might have employees feeling like a leader has lost touch with reality and may not have in mind what kind of work it takes to get projects done. "Assisting in a project isn't micromanaging, just like how being encouraging isn't being pushy and having too high of expectations. It's about finding a good level to maintain and also listening to feedback as it's received," says Frere in relation to identifying personal leadership problems.

Wanting to be the best leader possible is an admirable goal, but actually achieving it requires the ability to be self-critical, respectful of others' personal opinions and having the ability to work with them in mind, but also understanding that even at a personal best that not everyone will agree. "What works best for one leader may not work for another, and keeping in mind individual needs and limitations is what will take a leader far because those are the ones that will better understand how reality works and how to work with others," says Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

image1.png

self-fight.jpg

Self Fight

ra2studio/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brandon-frere-on-identifying-leadership-problems-in-oneself-300669911.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

http://www.FrereEnterprises.com

