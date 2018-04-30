Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America's top 10 youth volunteers of 2018

Also honored this week in Washington, D.C., was Vani Sharma, 11, of Fishers. Brandon and Vani were named Indiana's top youth volunteers in February, and were officially recognized last night at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History along with the top two youth volunteers in each other state and the District of Columbia. At that event, each of the 102 State Honorees for 2018 received $1,000 awards as well as personal congratulations from Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Lindsey Vonn. The honorees each also received engraved silver medallions and all-expense-paid trips with a parent to Washington, D.C., for this week's recognition events.

Brandon, a senior at Warren Central High School, organized a citywide peace march and community day in Indianapolis to stand against youth violence, following the murder of a friend and fellow football player. "After seeing my beloved friend helpless in the hospital bed fighting for his life, my inspiration became very vivid," said Brandon. "I wanted it to be the start of a major change for my generation, but I knew I had to first start to ignite change in my city." So last summer, Brandon formed a group called "We LIVE Indy" and a nonprofit called "We LIVE Inc." and began planning his peace walk.

He formed a committee of 40 students to help, and met with city and state officials to gain their support. Then he did hours of research on youth violence and contacted experts in the field for advice. Next, he lined up sponsors, mapped a route for the walk, gave interviews to the media and organized food, vendors and entertainment for the end of the march. An estimated 400 people, including families that had been directly affected by youth violence, showed up on August 12, 2017, to march against violence, while cars along the route pulled over to cheer them on. "Seeing all of the mothers of children who were lost to youth violence brought tears to my eyes," Brandon said. "I think walking helped bring some closure." Brandon is planning another walk in 2018, and hoping to expand the organization nationwide.

Vani, a sixth-grader at Sand Creek Intermediate School, has been visiting the Ronald McDonald House at Riley's Children's Hospital in Indianapolis regularly for several years to prepare meals and entertain the families of hospitalized children. She also conducted a collection drive to provide books and toys to the kids at the facility. Several years ago, when Vani's sister was a patient at the hospital, Vani and her family ate at the Ronald McDonald House on several occasions. "Every day, volunteers would prepare and serve two meals for the families," Vani said. "After my sister was discharged, I felt like it was my turn to give back."

On the days she volunteers at the Ronald McDonald House, Vani helps her mother decide on the menu and goes with her to shop for groceries. She then performs cooking tasks such as making salads and baking cookies. They transport the food and unload it at the hospital, and serve the meals to families. The Sharma sisters also play music during meals for the guests. "After so many years of serving food there, a lot of people know me by name," said Vani. "The smiles on their faces and the blessings they shower for my service has been the strongest motivation for me to continue." Vani also has volunteered to pick up litter at a nearby park, and collected school supplies for children affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is a national youth recognition program sponsored by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

"These honorees exemplify something we've known for a long time – that young volunteers have the power to bring meaningful change to their communities," said John Strangfeld, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. "These students have shown leadership and determination well beyond their years, and it's a privilege to celebrate their service."

"Through their acts of service, these honorees drive home a powerful lesson for their peers: that one student really can make a difference," said Daniel P. Kelley, president of NASSP. "We are honored to shine a spotlight on the compassion, drive and ingenuity of each of these young volunteers."

In addition to Brandon, these are the other 2018 National Honorees:

Tabitha Bell, 18, of Sandy, Utah, a senior at Waterford School, has raised more than $115,000 through her nonprofit, "Pawsitive Pawsibilities," to provide nine service dogs to people who otherwise could not afford one.

Rosie Colucci, 13, of Palatine, Ill., an eighth-grader at Plum Grove Junior High School, has collected more than 60,000 toys, books, stuffed animals, games and other donations for hospitalized kids, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help fund research for a cure for childhood cancer.

Grayson Phillips, 18, of Gardendale, Ala., a senior at Essential Church School, organized a fishing tournament and a fundraising dinner/auction, and collected donations at outdoor expos, to provide seven children and young adults with disabilities with all-terrain power wheelchairs that allow them to safely navigate the great outdoors with their peers.

Michelle Qin, 17, of Santa Barbara, Calif., a junior at Dos Pueblos High School, is the founder and CEO of a nonprofit organization comprised of more than 100 students in California, New Jersey and British Columbia who work to empower girls and women around the world, focused on education, poverty and health.

Paloma Rambana, 12, of Tallahassee, Fla., a seventh-grader at Maclay School, lobbied legislators, led rallies, gave speeches, created a website and generated media publicity to help secure $1.25 million in state funding for visually impaired children between the ages of 6 and 13.

Hailey Richman, 10, of Long Island City, N.Y., a fifth-grader at Public School 78, has placed more than 10,000 jigsaw puzzles in nursing homes and other senior living facilities over the past three years, and created an online support group for kids around the world who have loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Madison Strempek, 13, of Crofton, Md., a seventh-grader at Crofton Middle School, wrote and self-published a 46-page book, Everyone Makes Mistakes, to reassure and comfort children, like her, who have an incarcerated parent.

William Winslow, 12, of Raleigh, N.C., a sixth-grader at Daniels Magnet Middle School, fights childhood hunger in his community by holding food drives to fill backpacks with weekend food for children who otherwise might go hungry, and by helping to build school gardens in neighborhoods where access to fresh food is limited.

Helena Zimmerman, 16, of Purchase, N.Y., a junior at Rye Country Day School, co-founded a nonprofit organization three years ago that is currently giving more than 3,000 teens in 40 states the opportunity to experience meaningful volunteer work by teaching and tutoring kids in underserved communities.

The distinguished selection committee that chose the National Honorees was chaired by Strangfeld and included Kelley of NASSP; Andrea Bastiani Archibald, chief girl and family engagement officer for Girl Scouts of the USA; Anna Drenning, a national headquarters volunteer recruiter with the American Red Cross; Natalye Paquin, chief executive officer of Points of Light; Kirsten Perry, a school counselor at Lawndale Community Academy in Chicago, Ill. and the American School Counselor Association's 2018 School Counselor of the Year; Frederick J. Riley, national director of urban and youth development at YMCA of the USA; Tony Shivers, a member of the National PTA Board of Directors; Rhonda Taylor, director of partnerships and program engagement for the Corporation for National and Community Service; Will Waidelich, executive director of the Association for Middle Level Education (AMLE); and two 2017 National Honorees: Amal Bhatnagar, a freshman at University of California-Berkeley, and Katie Eder, a senior at Shorewood High School in Shorewood, Wis.

Youth volunteers in grades 5-12 were invited to apply for 2018 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards last fall through schools, Girl Scout councils, county 4-H organizations, American Red Cross chapters, YMCAs and affiliates of Points of Light's HandsOn Network.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program was created in 1995 to identify and recognize young people for outstanding volunteer service – and, in so doing, inspire others to volunteer, too. In the past 23 years, the program has honored more than 120,000 young volunteers at the local, state and national level.

