Brazil Data Center Market Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025 Featuring Key Investors - Equinix, CenturyLink, Ascenty, Angola Cable, Odata, and Unifique

Data center market in Brazil is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.

Equinix, CenturyLink, Ascenty, Angola Cable, Odata, and Unifique are the prominent investors in the industry. The data center market in Brazil is dominated by colocation service providers with an investment share of over 90%. Increased merger and acquisition activities have laid the foundation for significant investments in the industry. Ceara, Rio de Janeiro, and Santa Catarina are the cities that witnessed investment in data center facilities in 2019.

The investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for cybersecurity and the introduction of the General Law of Protection of Personal Data in 2020 will boost the market in Brazil. The implementation of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD), which is likely to be implemented in August 2020, is expected to increase the cloud service and data center service adoption in the country. The increased investment from cloud-based service providers is expected to influence the data center market. Ascenty, Equinix, and UOL Diveo are the leading colocation operators in the country.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the construction of several new facilities and halted ongoing construction from both enterprises and colocation service providers. The impact of COVID-19 will have a higher impact on upcoming projects scheduled to be opened in Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

Brazil is witnessing an increased investment in its cloud computing infrastructure. IBM is intending to expand its cloud presence by building a multizone region in 2020. Similarly, Amazon Web Services is likely to invest $240 million the Brazil cloud market. The implementation of LGPD is expected to push Google and Microsoft to increase physical presence in the country. The Brazilian government has framed the Regime of the National Broadband Program (REPNBL), which is an incentive program for data center operators to improve broadband connectivity in the country.

The digitalization of the business environment is driving the data center market in Latin America. The Internet of Things in Brazil is estimated to be more than $6 billion by 2025. The national IoT plan by the government will increase the IoT adoption in health, agri-business and manufacturing sectors by over 20% YOY.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

By IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage

Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

UPS

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

Rack PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

By Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

By General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

By Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Geography

Brazil

Sao Paulo

Other Cities

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista

Cisco

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Construction Service Providers

ALEC Engineering and Contracting

ABB

Fluor

Constructora Sudamericana

AECOM

Acecto TI

Crupo ZFB

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Eaton

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Kinolt

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Angola Cables

Ascenty

Unifique

Odata

Scala

