Brazil Digital Transformation Market insights 2019: Growth Opportunities in Cloud Multi-tenant Deployment Model, Security Advanced Threats, Mobile Connected Work, IoT, Big Data

Digital transformation is entering an era of unprecedented change for businesses. Seamless, intelligent, and ubiquitous interactivity is a key IT investment theme for companies across all verticals that want to make a big impact on the future of their organization. This study is derived from a survey of IT decision makers in Brazil across multiple industries.

The convergence of technologies is reshaping the future of the workplace, workforce, and work processes. Today, technologies with different applications and advantages are integrating with one another to maximize the benefits provided to users. The digital transformation of the future of work will further enhance the competitive advantage of companies, which are capable of keeping abreast with digital transformations.

Corporations in Brazil show a high level of interest in adopting digital transformation; however, it is unclear where they stand now. This is key for benchmarking and also to design a roadmap that helps companies in the transition. Thus, the publisher developed a strategic insight into digital transformation in Brazil based on primary research, interviewing key IT decision makers.

The focus of this study is on aspects that will drive growth for the client based on the current status of the digital transformation of Brazilian corporations. Therefore, the overall research objective is to measure the current use and future decision-making behavior toward information technology (IT) within Brazil, specifically cloud, security, mobile & wireless, Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data & Analytics.

There are 4 steps toward digital transformation journey for enterprises:

Step 1: Develop a strong integrated network and create a core platform that helps in data flow and connects individual silos in an organization. A strong and secure network to hold data loads and maintain their integrity; for example, integrated and streamlined data reduce the operational costs in the telecom industry by 30%.

Step 2: Data (on cloud) and applications management: Identify the application that will empower and create value for the organization. Decide the solutions that can be on cloud and solutions that can be outsourced (managed services).

Step 3: Create an environment for employees and consumers and a digital workplace to leverage cloud platform and automation solutions to improve efficiency. Customer-first model to develop an ecosystem for the consumer.

Step 4: Industry-specific solutions; for example, for retail, creating a uniform omnichannel experience, or for oil & gas, leveraging IoT solutions.

As a result of recent cloud adoption, Brazilian organizations' processes have started to be optimized. On-premise data are still more representative; however, migration to the cloud has already happened to about 40% of interviewers.

According to interviewers, the level of implementation of information security is more than 70% in different departments (IT, customer, and support) and almost 90% of processes are semiautomated.

The bring-your-own-device (BYOD) phenomenon is strong in Brazil , with a majority of companies currently supporting an environment in which employees use their personal mobile devices for work communications.

, with a majority of companies currently supporting an environment in which employees use their personal mobile devices for work communications. IoT is at an early stage in Brazil ; however, it already has the foundations for accelerated growth due to the availability of different connectivity networks and evolving ecosystems in different verticals in the future.

; however, it already has the foundations for accelerated growth due to the availability of different connectivity networks and evolving ecosystems in different verticals in the future. Brazilian enterprises are in an initial phase regarding Big Data & Analytics as well. The applications that most companies use today are targeted marketing and social network analytics, indicating that the main priority is to improve customer experience satisfaction with a deeper understanding of the customer.

End-user companies will be able to benchmark themselves with regard to IT investments while IT companies will learn how to gain a competitive advantage over the next few years.

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/218u4f





