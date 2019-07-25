Brazil Tech Award 2019 will receive registrations from scale-ups all over the world for expansion in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazil Tech Award 2019 is receiving registrations online of scale-ups from outside Brazil that are interested in competing for the unprecedented prize from Latam Tech UK (an English/Brazilian company focused on expanding business in Latin America), with support from eight Brazilian partners and fifteen international partners.

Innovative companies in seven knowledge areas (Smart Cities, HealthTech, Fintech, Entertainment, AgTech, Manufacturing and MadTech) can compete for the prize, which is equivalent to £ 70,000 in services, including:

Free WeWork office in the city of São Paulo for one year

Business Development services provided by Deloitte Brasil

Digital marketing by Eydos Digital

Coaching by Sterna

Business Development by New Option

Legal support services

Public Relations by GrupoCASA Brasil

A study commissioned by Latin America Committee of German Business (LADW) and McKinsey, a consulting company, found that Brazilian companies and companies from other countries in Latin America have been more lucrative than in China. Between 2000 and 2017, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was 14% in Brazil, versus 8% in China.

"Brazil is a complex country. Entering into this market with the support of several partners for one year will help the company explore a country like ours that is extremely open to new solutions and business opportunities, in a very efficient manner. The winner will win in terms of savings, speed and efficiency in its international expansion here," said Sandra Sinicco, co-founder of Latam Tech UK.

STAGES

Scale-ups with billing or investments of US$ 1 million per year or more may compete for the Brazil Tech Award 2019. Registration is until August 31, 2019 (midnight in the United Kingdom). They will be evaluated by a jury of 10 experts from several countries all over the world. The six finalists will make their final pitch in Brazil, in November, to a Brazilian committee. Before their pitches, the six finalists will receive free mentoring by a professional specialized in preparing global companies for three-minute pitches for the final of the Brazil Tech Award 2019.

