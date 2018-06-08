Brazil Water Purifiers Market to 2023

Brazil water purifiers market is projected to reach $ 1.56 billion by 2023 in Brazil. Brazil holds about 12% of the global freshwater resources; however, the urban regions of Southeast and Northeast experience shortage in clean drinking water supply, predominantly due to highly stressed population density.

Moreover, global warming has adversely impacted the availability of reservoir capacity in the country, leading to draught like situation in majority of states. The deteriorating water quality and lack of confidence in municipal-based tap water have induced growth in demand for water purification equipment based on RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet) filtration or offline based filtration technologies.

The demand for water purifiers in Brazil would further grow in the coming years, owing to anticipated surge in investments in the country's municipal sector.

Brazil Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Brazil:

Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, F&B, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Some of the major companies operating in Brazil water purifiers market include



Pentair Hidro Filtros

Veolia Servios Ambientais Ltda

Asstefil Comercio De Filtros

Whirlpool S.A.

Unilever Brasil Ltda

Ceramica Stefani S.A.

Lorenzetti S.A. Brazilian Industries Electrometallurgical

IBBL S.A.

Ulfer Ind E Com De Produtos Eletro Ltda

De Nora Do Brasil LTDA



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer



5. Brazil Water Purifiers Market Outlook



6. Brazil POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook



7. Brazil POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook



8. Brazil Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



9. Brazil Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook



10. Brazil Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook



11. Brazil Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



12. Brazil Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook



13. Brazil Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook



14. Brazil Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends & Developments



17. Price Point Analysis



18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis



19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



20. Trade Dynamics



21. Economic Profile



22. Competitive Landscape



23. Strategic Recommendations



