Brazil Water Purifiers Market to 2023

Brazil water purifiers market is projected to reach $ 1.56 billion by 2023 in Brazil.
Brazil water purifiers market is projected to reach $ 1.56 billion by 2023 in Brazil. Brazil holds about 12% of the global freshwater resources; however, the urban regions of Southeast and Northeast experience shortage in clean drinking water supply, predominantly due to highly stressed population density.
Moreover, global warming has adversely impacted the availability of reservoir capacity in the country, leading to draught like situation in majority of states. The deteriorating water quality and lack of confidence in municipal-based tap water have induced growth in demand for water purification equipment based on RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet) filtration or offline based filtration technologies.
The demand for water purifiers in Brazil would further grow in the coming years, owing to anticipated surge in investments in the country's municipal sector.
Brazil Water Purifiers Market By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023 discusses the following aspects of water purifiers market in Brazil:
- Water Purifiers Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (POU & POE), By Application (Residential, Commercial, F&B, Healthcare, Industrial and Municipal), By Sales Channel (Direct, Distributor, Retail and Online)
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Some of the major companies operating in Brazil water purifiers market include
- Pentair Hidro Filtros
- Veolia Servios Ambientais Ltda
- Asstefil Comercio De Filtros
- Whirlpool S.A.
- Unilever Brasil Ltda
- Ceramica Stefani S.A.
- Lorenzetti S.A. Brazilian Industries Electrometallurgical
- IBBL S.A.
- Ulfer Ind E Com De Produtos Eletro Ltda
- De Nora Do Brasil LTDA
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
5. Brazil Water Purifiers Market Outlook
6. Brazil POE Water Purifiers Market Outlook
7. Brazil POU Water Purifiers Market Outlook
8. Brazil Commercial and Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
9. Brazil Municipal Water Purifiers Market Outlook
10. Brazil Residential Water Purifiers Market Outlook
11. Brazil Industrial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
12. Brazil Commercial Water Purifiers Market Outlook
13. Brazil Food & Beverage Water Purifiers Market Outlook
14. Brazil Healthcare Water Purifiers Market Outlook
15. Market Dynamics
16. Market Trends & Developments
17. Price Point Analysis
18. Value Chain & Profitability Analysis
19. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
20. Trade Dynamics
21. Economic Profile
22. Competitive Landscape
23. Strategic Recommendations
