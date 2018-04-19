Break the Battery Hoarder Habit This Spring

With the busy nature of life, it's easy to become a battery hoarder. Be it empty nesters with old electronics in the attic or new home owners with boxes of childhood treasures (including toys with batteries) in the basement or garage, hoarding happens.

A recent Nielsen study found that 21% of surveyed Americans hoarded used single-use batteries for six months to a year, with 24% keeping used rechargeable batteries for the same duration. Reasons for hoarding included holding for a future recycling trip or not knowing what to do with the used batteries. The good news: consumers can break the battery hoarder habit!

"By breaking the battery hoarder habit, consumers can organize their living spaces, recycle used batteries and do something positive for the planet," said Linda Gabor, vice president of marketing and customer service for Call2Recycle, Inc.

With Earth Day around the corner, it's the perfect time to regain balance and create cleaner, safer spaces by recycling used batteries. Consumers should bag or tape used batteries as needed before taking to a Call2Recycle drop-off site. If damaged or swollen batteries are uncovered during clean-out, contact Call2Recycle as these batteries require special handling. Visit Call2Recycle's battery hoarder webpage to 'green-up' and organize your living spaces.

