Break Your Lease App Coming to the U.S. To Help Tenants and Lessees Amid the Pandemic

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovative new app, Break Your Lease, is launching in the United States after great success in Australia and New Zealand and being downloaded by nearly 1 million people. The social platform app allows users to leave residential and commercial leases, gym memberships and exit a range of loans, including cars, motorbikes, jet skis, and boats.

Break Your Lease was created by software developer and entrepreneur Richard Saville in March 2020 after the 29-year-old saw the financial strain COVID-19 placed on millions. This led to an instant interest in the app, with people suddenly reassessing their living arrangements and the leases and loans they could once afford.

"I had personal friends wanting to end leases," says Saville. "And with my background in real estate, I was able to identify the high costs of lengthy rents required until the lease has been filled or run its term. As I was researching ways to help friends get out of leases, I found NO adequate platforms, so I created one."

The app lets users leave a lease and pass on a loan, finding a suitable replacement, so people have the opportunity to avoid the costly process of breaking a lease or forfeiting a loan payment. It benefits those both looking to leaving a lease or loan and seeking to enter one quickly.

It is also helpful for lenders and landlords who won't need to contend with broken contracts yet still do screening of the new potential lessee. The vetting of connections is the responsibility of the 2 connections and the relevant real estate or financial body that holds the lease or loan.

"While Covid-19 has certainly contributed to the high demand for the app's services, as people will always be looking to leave loans for a range of reasons, I expect interest in the app will remain high well after the effects of Covid-19 are less prominent," said Saville.

Momentum for the app grew further following the celebrity endorsement of worldwide music producer and friend of Richard Saville, pop star Sean Paul. Saville expects demand for the app's services will continue to grow as current government stimulus packages come to an end.

Break Your Lease is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

SOURCE Break Your Lease