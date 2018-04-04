Breaking Ground on new Richmond Hill, ON Data Centre

DC2 will be a 95,000 square foot, 16-megawatt facility offering a variety of end-user service alternatives from powered shell to rack ready solutions. Preleasing is currently underway, and the facility should be ready for occupancy in Q4 2018.

"The Barker Digital Campus DC2 facility continues our mission of providing leading edge data centre solutions with the power, connectivity, security and efficiency to exceed the expectations of our clients," said Marco Mancini, CEO for UDCS. "DC2 will provide growth options to current tenants and new space for users in the high-demand Greater Toronto Area marketplace."

Offering a highly-reliable 2N design – to ensure an uninterrupted power supply – and with a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.2 annualized or better, end-users will benefit from significant power saving. The local climate also opens doors to further cost savings in the way of free cooling, while the Greater Toronto Area is home to Fortune 100 companies, six million consumers, a superior infrastructure and a highly-skilled workforce.

About Urbacon Data Centre Solutions Inc.

From vision to unwavering reliability and sustainability, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions Inc. is dedicated to the development, construction, operation and maintenance of data centers and mission-critical facilities.

Drawing on over 25 years of success in design, construction, operation and maintenance of data centres and mission critical infrastructure, Urbacon Data Centre Solutions Inc. is now emerging as a leading provider in Canada with multiple next generation data centres in diverse locales around the country. They offer high connectivity, high efficiency, high security, flexible geography, expansion potential and organizational depth and breadth to ensure your data is secure.

