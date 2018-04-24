Breakthrough Innovations Reshaping Recreational and Medicinal Cannabis Offerings

USA News Group - With cannabis legalization around the corner in Canada, coming in the months ahead, many of the brightest minds in the fields of horticulture and pharma are flocking to the sector to offer their hand at game-changing offerings for tomorrow's consumers, complete with novel delivery methods that were unthinkable in years past.

R&D is ramping up, as the sector prepares to employ more people than the US manufacturing sector by 2020. Likewise, consumers of cannabis products will have a plethora of offerings to choose from, both in the medical and recreational realms.

Among the leaders in cannabis product innovation are a group that includes AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM), Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS), The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX-V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF), Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS ) (OTC: LDSYF).

Several companies in the space are branching out from just the one-dimensional role as growers, and are bolstering their offerings through extraction technology that leads to pharmaceuticals, specialty organic matter, and novel delivery methods.

Vancouver-based Lifestyle Delivery Systems is a prime example of a multi-faceted developer, focussed on specialized cultivation, as well as its proprietary CannaStripsTM product designed to deliver a controlled dosage within 90 seconds on a dissolving strip on the tongue, like a breath strip.

Since not all consumers new and experienced are going to desire the typical organic plant matter, including those who are uncomfortable with smoking it, the market is already welcoming everything from LDS's CannaStripsTM, to chewing gums, to mist sprays, to pills, to hospital-grade pharmaceuticals.

As the cannabis market evolves, developers such as AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM), The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) and Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS ) (OTC: LDSYF) will benefit greatly from thinking outside the box.

SPECIAL DELIVERY CANNABINOIDS

While medicinal marijuana has been legal in Canada for years, the incoming legalization of cannabis for adult recreational use opens up the opportunities for all types of products.One novel method being presented by AXIM Biotechnologies is a cannabis chewing gum. Dubbed CanChew+™ and MedChew®, AXIM's products are set for international release, including a recent preliminary distribution deal to sell products in South Korea. With industrial hemp-derived CBD, CanChew is legal in all 50 states of the USA.

Alternative cannabinoid delivery has become a serious business for The Hydropothecary Corporation. Based out of Quebec, Hydropothecary sells everything from cannabis oil sublingual mists, to ready-to-consume activated marijuana powder in capsule form.

The concept of cannabinoids in pill form isn't new, but it's appealing from the medicinal side of the sector. Pharmaceutical developers GW Pharmaceuticals plc and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) are both taking a serious approach to cannabinoid delivery.

GW is heavily invested in a cannabis oil drug designed to treat epilepsy called "Epidiolex". The company is optimistic in the upcoming cannabis oil market, and its usefulness as a medicine. The NDA filing for Epidiolex was accepted in late December .

Whereas, Novartis is relatively new to the scene, as its involvement comes through its Canadian subsidiary of its generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilar wing, called Sandoz Canada. Recently Sandoz formed a strategic alliance with private medical cannabis supplier Tilray. The terms of the deal have not yet been determined, however it's likely that the deal will use Novartis's channels to deliver Tilray's cannabis capsules.

Sandoz spokesperson Isabelle Troitzky described the implication of the deal to in-Pharma Technologist, saying: "Once the alliance is in effect, initially, Tilray capsules and ingestible oil products will be offered for sale under doctor's authorization directly to patients in Canada via mail order, as this is the current process in Canada. Subject to future regulatory changes, Sandoz Canada will wholesale and distribute co-branded - Sandoz and Tilray - non-smokable/non-combustible medical cannabis products to Canadian hospitals and pharmacies."

Tilray's product doesn't currently have drug identification numbers (DINs), because they don't make any therapeutic claims on the lable. However, it's likely that Novartis's involvement will move the product closer to Health Canada approval.

Whether a big-pharma deal could come down the pipeline for a product such as the CannaStrips™ brand dissolving strips from Lifestyle Delivery Systems, or the gums, mists, or capsules of the others is yet to be seen. At the moment, it appears the perfect balance of dosage and efficacy is coming from Lifestyle Delivery Systems' CannaStripsTM.

CANNASTRIPS LEADING THE WAY

Since forming in 2010, Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc (CSE: LDS) (OTC: LDSYF) has targeted cannabinoid innovation-Resulting a plethora of new products and cultivation methods.

Aggressive investment in research and development led to a breakthrough delivery method. When LDS came out with CannaStripsTM, it was the first to put forth a sub-lingual strip not unlike breath strips, that quickly dissolve under the tongue to deliver pure cannabis to the patient without the harmful effects of smoking the plant.

LDS CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, has said, "We strongly believe that the CannaStripsTM delivery system is so unique that with clinical trials from a recognized health organization to substantiate the efficacy of the technology it would have to be at the top of the list of preferred delivery solutions anywhere in the world."

The product is being ramped up for distribution in North America, the UK, and EU, having recently filed an enhanced provisional patent for the product in the latter two regions.

What's possibly most unique about CannaStrips is how the company addressed the problem of consistent edible cannabis dosing. LDS has successfully cracked a code to develop a product, guaranteed to deliver equal doses and distribution of the active ingredients-So much so, that even cutting CannaStrips down the middle divides the dose equally. This kind of consistent dosing is incredibly rare in this industry, which for gives consumers peace of mind that they haven't had before with cannabis edibles.

LDS are specialty growers of cannabis plants at their $6 million facility in Adelanto, California. It's one of the few fully vertically integrated medical cannabis companies in California. The company has also become marketing and distributing its luxury brand of cannabis products called Rêveur for the California market.

The new product line, Rêveur (French for "dreamer"), is designed for the upscale luxury cannabis market using only fresh frozen organically grown cannabis strains processed at minus 50 degrees Celsius. Lifestyle Delivery Systems is an innovator in the field, with a serious goal towards developing better products for the emerging cannabis consumer market.

INNOVATIVE COMPARABLES IN THE MARKETS TODAY ALSO INCLUDE:

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM)

AXIM is a biotechnology company, focusing on the treatment of pain, spasticity, anxiety, and other medical disorders with the application of cannabinoids based products. It also focuses on the research, development, and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, oral health, and cosmetic products, as well as procurement of genetically and nano-controlled active ingredients. AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in New York.

Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS)

Cannabis Science, Inc., a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medicines, and its partner, Cali RX, are pleased to announce the soft opening of the CBIS Cali RX. The CBIS Cali RX is located at 14006 Ventura Boulevard, Sherman Oaks, California 91423, and is the first of several locations that Cannabis Science will jointly open throughout California in the coming months and years. "Friday's 4/20 opening of the CBIS Cali RX location is a significant milestone for our Company," stated Mr. Raymond C. Dabney, Cannabis Science's President, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Co-founder. "This is a beautiful, state-of-the-art, retail facility and connects Cannabis Science directly with all patients and doctors."



The Hydropothecary Corporation (TSX.V: THCX) (OTC: HYYDF)

The Hydropothecary Corporation is an authorized licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis licensed by Health Canada under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (Canada). Hydropothecary creates award-winning innovative, easy to use and easy to understand products. With industry-leading cash cost per gram of $0.89, Hydropothecary is one of the lowest cost producers in the country. The first licensed producer in Quebec, the Company is headquartered in Quebec.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The Sandoz segment provides active ingredients and finished dosage forms of pharmaceuticals in the areas of cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, gastrointestinal and hormonal therapies, metabolism, oncology, ophthalmic, pain, and respiratory; active pharmaceutical ingredients and intermediates primarily antibiotics; protein or other biotechnology-based products, including biosimilars; and biotechnology manufacturing services. Novartis AG was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

