Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Devices Market, 2022: Competitors, Markets (Current and Future), Products, and Opportunities
Jun 27, 2019, 14:15 ET
The "Breast Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Devices" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis includes a discussion of competitors, markets (current and future), products, and opportunities in the global market for breast cancer diagnostic and treatment devices.
The report provides the following useful information:
- An epidemiological overview of breast cancer and its subtypes
- Product analysis by imaging, biopsy, and treatment segment
- Competitive analysis of industry leaders and emerging competitors
- Insight into factors driving and limiting market growth estimated market forecasts
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Breast Cancer Overview
Risk factors
Detection and diagnosis
Clinical breast exam
Screening mammography
Limitations of screening mammography
National screening programs
Overdiagnosis controversies
Personalized breast screening
Types of mammography system
Installed base of mammography systems
Other breast cancer imaging technologies
Breast MRI
Automated breast ultrasound
Molecular breast imaging
Positron emission mammography
Tomographic optical breast imaging
Radiofrequency imaging
Biopsy
Sample testing
Gene expression profiling
Protein expression profiling (IHC)
Treatment pathways
Surgery
Ablative therapies
Chemotherapy
Radiation therapy
Hormone therapy
Targeted treatments
Breast Cancer Imaging and Biopsy Products
Mammography and other imaging products
Film-based mammography systems
Computed radiography systems
FFDM systems
Digital breast tomosynthesis systems
Fujifilm
GE Healthcare
General Medical Merate
Hologic
Planmed Oy
Siemens Healthineers
CAD software
Selected commercial CAD systems
Future developments
Automated breast ultrasound systems
Breast-specific MRI coils
Computed tomography
Stereotactic biopsy guidance systems
Minimally invasive biopsy products
Core-needle biopsy systems
VAB systems
Breast cancer imaging and biopsy products market
Global market insights
Market value
Segment insights
Mammography
ABUS
MRI coils
Biopsy systems
Regional insights
Market forecast: US
Market forecast: Five major EU markets
Market forecast: Japan
Market forecast: Rest of the world
Market trends
Market drivers and limiters
Market leaders
Hologic
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Other major players
Breast Cancer Treatment Devices
Breast cancer surgery
Lumpectomy guidance systems
Breast irradiation
EBRT
Accelerated partial breast irradiation
EBRT for APBI
High-dose rate brachytherapy
Image-guided radiation therapy
IORT
Stereotactic radiotherapy
Current recommendations for the use of APBI
3D tissue marker for breast irradiation
Minimally invasive ablation of breast cancer
Cryoablation
Products under development
Laser interstitial thermotherapy
Partial breast irradiation and ablation treatments products market
Market value
Partial breast irradiation and ablation systems - segment insights
Regional insights
Trends in the partial breast irradiation and ablation systems market
Mergers and acquisitions
Reimbursement trends
Treatment trends
Technology trends
Market drivers and limiters
Market leaders
Appendix: Company Listing
