Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024: Market is Valued at Just Over $2 Billion in 2017, and is Expected to Grow to $4.75 Billion in 2024

DUBLIN, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024 - Growth Driven by Increasing Uptake of Targeted Therapies and Rising Prevalence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Breast Cancer Market in Asia Pacific Valued at Just Over $2 Billion in 2017, and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 11.9% to Reach About $4.75 Billion in 2024
The major factors that are expected to drive the market include increases in diagnosed prevalence and the annual cost of therapy (ACoT) due to higher uptake of costlier therapies.
HER2-positive breast cancer is an aggressive disease, and historically has had a worse overall survival (OS) than HER2-negative disease, which is considered to be less aggressive. The current marketed drug landscape in breast cancer includes a mix of targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and hormonal agents.
Metastatic breast cancer is not considered a curable disease, and in the course of therapy patients can receive up to three lines of endocrine agents and four or more lines of chemotherapy, as well as targeted therapies for earlier lines of therapy often in no particular sequence. Hormone therapy is the mainstay of treatment for patients with HR-positive disease, but triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients who lack HR expression are normally treated with generic chemotherapies.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
2 Introduction
3 Marketed Products
3.1 Overview
- Herceptin (trastuzumab) - Roche/Genentech
- Perjeta (pertuzumab) - Roche/Genentech
- Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) - Roche/Genentech
- Tykerb/Tyverb (lapatinib ditosylate monohydrate) - Novartis
- Ibrance (palbociclib) - Pfizer
- Kisqali (ribociclib) - Novartis
- Halaven (eribulin mesylate) - Eisai
- Avastin (bevacizumab) - Roche/Genentech
- Afinitor (everolimus) - Novartis
- Abraxane (Nab-Paclitaxel) - Celgene
- Ixempra (ixabepilone) - R-Pharm
- Doxil/Caelyx (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin) - Johnson & Johnson
- Faslodex (fulvestrant) - AstraZeneca
- Tamoxifen
- Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs)
3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products
4 Pipeline Analysis
4.1 Overview
4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type
4.3 Promising Pipeline Molecules
- Nerlynx (Neratinib) - Puma Biotechnology
- Verzenio (abemaciclib) - Eli Lily
- Lynparza (olaparib) - AstraZeneca
- Talazoparib - Pfizer/BioMarin
- Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.
- Tecentriq (atezolizumab) - Roche
- Taselisib - Genentech
- Alpelisib - Novartis
- Margetuximab - MacroGenics
- OBI-822/821 (adagloxad simolenin) - OBI Pharma
- Utidelone (UTD-1) - Beijing Biostar Technologies
- Pyrotinib (HTI1001/SHR1258) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine
- Ipatasertib (RG-7440/GDC-0068) - Array Biopharma/Genentech
- Epidaza (Tucidinostat/ HBI8000/ CS055) - Chipscreen Biosciences
- BAT8001 - Bio-Thera Solutions
4.4 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products
4.5 Product Competitiveness Framework
5 Clinical Trial Analysis
5.1 Failure Rate
5.2 Clinical Trial Duration
5.3 Clinical Trial Size
5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis
6 Multi-scenario Forecast
7 Drivers and Barriers
7.1 Drivers
- Increased Uptake of Targeted and Combination Therapies for Breast Cancer
- Increasing Aging Population and Incident Cases of Breast Cancer
- Prolonged Treatment Duration
- Expansion of Branded Therapies into the Early Disease Regimen
- Diversified Healthcare Reform and Insurance System to Boost Market Growth
7.2 Barriers
- Usage of Surgical Therapies at Early Stage Reduces Drug Treatment Rate
- Multiple Drugs to Lose Patent Protection in the Forecast Period
- Delayed Presentation of Symptoms, Lack of Access and Awareness to Hamper Proper Treatment
- High Level of Competition
- Drug Pricing Reforms
- Problems with the Reimbursement of Premium-Priced Therapeutics will Limit their Uptake
8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations
8.1 Licensing Deals
8.2 Co-development Deals
Companies Mentioned
- Array Biopharma
- AstraZeneca
- Beijing Biostar Technologies
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioMarin
- Celgene
- Chipscreen Biosciences
- Eisai
- Eli Lily
- Genentech
- Johnson & Johnson
- MacroGenics
- Merck & Co.
- Novartis
- OBI Pharma
- Pfizer
- Puma Biotechnology
- R-Pharm
- Roche
- iangsu Hengrui Medicine
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6fckn/breast_cancer?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-cancer-therapeutics-in-asia-pacific-markets-to-2024-market-is-valued-at-just-over-2-billion-in-2017--and-is-expected-to-grow-to-4-75-billion-in-2024--300659806.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article