Breast Cancer Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2024: Market is Valued at Just Over $2 Billion in 2017, and is Expected to Grow to $4.75 Billion in 2024

Breast Cancer Market in Asia Pacific Valued at Just Over $2 Billion in 2017, and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Around 11.9% to Reach About $4.75 Billion in 2024

The major factors that are expected to drive the market include increases in diagnosed prevalence and the annual cost of therapy (ACoT) due to higher uptake of costlier therapies.

HER2-positive breast cancer is an aggressive disease, and historically has had a worse overall survival (OS) than HER2-negative disease, which is considered to be less aggressive. The current marketed drug landscape in breast cancer includes a mix of targeted therapies, chemotherapies, and hormonal agents.

Metastatic breast cancer is not considered a curable disease, and in the course of therapy patients can receive up to three lines of endocrine agents and four or more lines of chemotherapy, as well as targeted therapies for earlier lines of therapy often in no particular sequence. Hormone therapy is the mainstay of treatment for patients with HR-positive disease, but triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients who lack HR expression are normally treated with generic chemotherapies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Introduction



3 Marketed Products



3.1 Overview



Herceptin (trastuzumab) - Roche/Genentech

Perjeta (pertuzumab) - Roche/Genentech

Kadcyla (ado-trastuzumab emtansine) - Roche/Genentech

Tykerb/Tyverb (lapatinib ditosylate monohydrate) - Novartis

Ibrance (palbociclib) - Pfizer

Kisqali (ribociclib) - Novartis

Halaven (eribulin mesylate) - Eisai

Avastin (bevacizumab) - Roche/Genentech

Afinitor (everolimus) - Novartis

Abraxane (Nab-Paclitaxel) - Celgene

Ixempra (ixabepilone) - R-Pharm

Doxil/Caelyx (pegylated liposomal doxorubicin) - Johnson & Johnson

Faslodex (fulvestrant) - AstraZeneca

Tamoxifen

Aromatase Inhibitors (AIs)

3.2 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Marketed Products



4 Pipeline Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Pipeline by Stage of Development, Molecule Type, Route of Administration and Program Type

4.3 Promising Pipeline Molecules



Nerlynx (Neratinib) - Puma Biotechnology

Verzenio (abemaciclib) - Eli Lily

Lynparza (olaparib) - AstraZeneca

Talazoparib - Pfizer/BioMarin

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) - Merck & Co.

Tecentriq (atezolizumab) - Roche

Taselisib - Genentech

Alpelisib - Novartis

Margetuximab - MacroGenics

OBI-822/821 (adagloxad simolenin) - OBI Pharma

Utidelone (UTD-1) - Beijing Biostar Technologies

Pyrotinib (HTI1001/SHR1258) - Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Ipatasertib (RG-7440/GDC-0068) - Array Biopharma/Genentech

Epidaza (Tucidinostat/ HBI8000/ CS055) - Chipscreen Biosciences

BAT8001 - Bio-Thera Solutions

4.4 Comparative Efficacy and Safety of Pipeline Products

4.5 Product Competitiveness Framework



5 Clinical Trial Analysis

5.1 Failure Rate

5.2 Clinical Trial Duration

5.3 Clinical Trial Size

5.4 Competitive Clinical Trials Metrics Analysis



6 Multi-scenario Forecast



7 Drivers and Barriers

7.1 Drivers



Increased Uptake of Targeted and Combination Therapies for Breast Cancer

Increasing Aging Population and Incident Cases of Breast Cancer

Prolonged Treatment Duration

Expansion of Branded Therapies into the Early Disease Regimen

Diversified Healthcare Reform and Insurance System to Boost Market Growth

7.2 Barriers



Usage of Surgical Therapies at Early Stage Reduces Drug Treatment Rate

Multiple Drugs to Lose Patent Protection in the Forecast Period

Delayed Presentation of Symptoms, Lack of Access and Awareness to Hamper Proper Treatment

High Level of Competition

Drug Pricing Reforms

Problems with the Reimbursement of Premium-Priced Therapeutics will Limit their Uptake

8 Deals and Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Licensing Deals

8.2 Co-development Deals



Companies Mentioned



Array Biopharma

AstraZeneca

Beijing Biostar Technologies

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioMarin

Celgene

Chipscreen Biosciences

Eisai

Eli Lily

Genentech

Johnson & Johnson

MacroGenics

Merck & Co.

Novartis

OBI Pharma

Pfizer

Puma Biotechnology

R-Pharm

Roche

iangsu Hengrui Medicine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s6fckn/breast_cancer?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/breast-cancer-therapeutics-in-asia-pacific-markets-to-2024-market-is-valued-at-just-over-2-billion-in-2017--and-is-expected-to-grow-to-4-75-billion-in-2024--300659806.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

