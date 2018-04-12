Breast Imaging Excels with Visage at 2018 SBI

Leveraging a One Viewer® philosophy, Visage 7 with its native, fully integrated breast imaging capabilities does away with the need for expensive dedicated mammography workstations, offering a complete enterprise imaging platform. Visage 7 will be demonstrated with sophisticated In-Viewer Workflow, mammography keypad support and multi-modality breast imaging, including Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, Digital Mammography, Breast MR, Breast US and Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound, as well as display of all other common imaging modalities and medical multimedia objects—all using the same viewer.

Breast Imaging is well suited to take advantage of AI for improved patient care with quicker and more accurate diagnoses. Announced as a works-in-progress at RSNA 2017, Visage 7 offers the first and only Enterprise Imaging platform unifying both AI research and AI assisted diagnostic interpretation in the same platform using Visage-developed, academic and third-party algorithms.

At 2018 SBI, Visage will be demonstrating Visage 7 works-in-progress integration to third-party AI tools for breast ultrasound lesion assessment based on machine learning. The integration is based on the powerful Visage open API, which enables rapid, open innovation and flexible results, including but not limited to annotations, segmentations, text documents and DICOM tags.

"Visage customers are eliminating dedicated breast imaging workstations, improving interpretation speed and accuracy by no longer having to pivot from workstation to workstation," said Malte Westerhoff PhD, Co-founder and Global CTO of Visage Imaging. Dr. Westerhoff continued, "And with AI, the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform future-proofs customer investment through the rapid adoption of algorithms developed by Visage and the broader imaging community."

