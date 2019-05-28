Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Opportunities in the Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Electromagnetic Reflectors

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market by Type (Wire, Radioisotope [Radio Occult], Magnetic), Usage (Tumor Identification, Sentinel Lymph Node), End User Preference Survey (Selection Criteria, Replacement Trend) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The breast lesion localization methods market is expected to grow from USD 413 million in 2018 to USD 598 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.



The breast lesion localization methods market is driven primarily by the increasing incidence of breast cancer, the rising number of breast cancer surgeries, and growing awareness on the early detection of breast cancer. However, uncertainty in regulatory approval procedures is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



In 2018, the sentinel lymph node identification segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breast lesion localization methods market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the increase in acceptance of SLNB as a first-line diagnostic approach for breast cancer staging, as it is more sensitive and causes less morbidity than traditional techniques for the early staging of breast cancer.



The sentinel lymph node identification segment is further divided by types of surgery into lumpectomy and mastectomy.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer

4.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Breast Cancer Surgeries

4.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness on the Early Detection of Breast Cancer

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Uncertainty in Regulatory Approval Procedures

4.2.2.2 Visionary Leaders

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Electromagnetic Reflectors

4.2.3.1 Dearth of Oncologists

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Dearth of Oncologists



5 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Type, Million Procedures/USD Million (2016-2024)

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wire Localization

5.3 Radioisotope Localization

5.3.1 Radioguided Occult Lesion Localization

5.3.2 Radioactive Seed Localization

5.4 Electromagnetic Localization

5.5 Magnetic Localization

5.6 Other Localization Methods



6 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Usage, Million Procedures (2016-2024)

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tumor Identification

6.3 Sentinel Lymph Node Identification

6.3.1 Lumpectomy

6.3.2 Mastectomy



7 Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market, By Region, Million Procedures (2016-2024)

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Asia Pacific

7.3 Europe

7.4 North America

7.4.1 US

7.4.2 Canada

7.5 Rest of the World



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview

8.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

8.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

8.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence

8.3 Competitive Scenario

8.4 End User Preference Study

8.4.1 Breast Lesion Localization Methods: Comparative Analysis

8.4.2 Breast Lesion Localization Methods: Selection Criteria Evaluation

8.4.3 Qualitative Assessment of Replacement Trend



9 Company Profiles



B.D. Company

Cianna Medical

Cook Medical

Endomagnetics Ltd

Health Beacon

Intra-Medical Imaging LLC

Isoaid, LLC

Leica Biosystems

Overview Argon Medical Devices

Ranfac Corporation

SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH

Surgiceye GmbH

