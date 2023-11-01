Brett Martinez Named 2023 California Advocate of the Year

California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues Honored Winners at Event in Las Vegas

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brett Martinez, president and CEO of Redwood Credit Union, has been named 2023 California Advocate of the Year by the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues (CCUL). The designation recognizes the contributions Martinez and Redwood Credit Union have made to their members, communities, and the credit union movement. It also recognizes his leadership in advocacy and political action on behalf of the entire credit union industry.

The credit union movement is about people helping people—elevating financial well-being, and supporting our communities in good times and bad. Whatever the future holds, you can bet we'll work together to do the right thing to improve lives. Post this Brett Martinez, President & CEO, Redwood Credit Union

"It's been my honor to advocate for credit unions here in California and beyond," said Martinez. "I'm passionate about the credit union movement because it's about people helping people—elevating financial well-being, and supporting our communities in good times and bad. Whatever the future holds, you can bet we'll work together to do the right thing to improve lives. That's what truly sets credit unions apart."

Martinez serves on the Boards of TruStage(formerly CUNA Mutual Group) and the North Bay Leadership Council. He's the former Board Chair of the Credit Union National Association (CUNA), California Credit Union League, Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, and has served on the boards for CU Direct, Western CUNA Management School, and several local nonprofit and community groups including United Way, and the American Red Cross.

He has been recognized with the Distinguished Service Award by CCUL, the North Bay's Best Community Business Leader, the North Bay Business Journal's Latino Leadership Award, and the prestigious Anchor Award from the National Credit Union Foundation, for his exemplary leadership during the 2017 California Wildfires.

Martinez was honored at the California and Nevada Credit Union Leagues' REACH 2023 event, October 22-26, in Las Vegas, NV.

About Redwood Credit Union

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. With a mission to passionately serve the best interests of its Members, team members, and communities, RCU delivers many ways for its Members to save and build money through checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, digital banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $8 billion in assets and serves more than 445,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.

Media Contact

Redwood Credit Union Public Relations Department, Redwood Credit Union, 707-576-5224, [email protected], www.redwoodcu.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Redwood Credit Union