Brexit's Impact on UK's Auto Industry, 2019 Report Examines Three Scenarios Featuring PSA, BMW, Mini, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Toyota
Oct 25, 2019, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brexit's impact on UK Auto - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brexit - the term used to refer to the UK's planned departure from the European Union (EU) - is one of the most controversial political stories of recent times. The report looks at three Brexit scenarios, with a focus on No Deal, and quantifies the tariff costs to the UK automotive manufacturing sector.
Scope
This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine.
- About our Thematic Research Ecosystem
- The author has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, this thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, the author tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in the thematic engine help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.
Reasons to Buy
- Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.
- Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape
- Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.
- Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.
Key Topics Covered:
WINNERS AND LOSERS
BREXIT TIMELINE
WHERE ARE WE NOW AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
- Summary of impact of Brexit on UK vehicle manufacturing under different scenarios
BREXIT SCENARIOS AND UK VEHICLE MANUFACTURING
- The orderly withdrawal, with an agreement
- A disorderly departure, i.e. - No Deal - No Deal stopped scenario
SCENARIO ANALYSIS OF BREXIT'S IMPACT ON AUTO
- The costs of a Hard Brexit, or No Deal
- The AutoAnalysis model for calculating Brexit costs on the automotive industry
COUNTERING THE COSTS OF A HARD, NO DEAL BREXIT
- Increasing UK content of UK made vehicles
- Relocating UK production to factories inside the EU
- Changing the markets into which UK manufacturers sell
- Refocusing UK production to supply the domestic market
CAR COMPANIES' BREXIT AMELIORATION POSSIBILITIES
CONCLUSION
- Brexit on WTO terms would have a severely deleterious effect on UK vehicle production
- A switch permanently to WTO terms would be much worse
- The No Deal scenario - options open to the volume vehicle companies
Companies Mentioned
- PSA
- BMW
- Mini
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Nissan
- Toyota
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/armlq6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article