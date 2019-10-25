Brexit's Impact on UK's Auto Industry, 2019 Report Examines Three Scenarios Featuring PSA, BMW, Mini, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Toyota

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Brexit's impact on UK Auto - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brexit - the term used to refer to the UK's planned departure from the European Union (EU) - is one of the most controversial political stories of recent times. The report looks at three Brexit scenarios, with a focus on No Deal, and quantifies the tariff costs to the UK automotive manufacturing sector.

Scope

This report is part of our ecosystem of thematic investment research reports, supported by our thematic engine.

About our Thematic Research Ecosystem

The author has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, this thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, the author tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in the thematic engine help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

Reasons to Buy

Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors.

Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape

Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.

Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.

Key Topics Covered:



WINNERS AND LOSERS



BREXIT TIMELINE



WHERE ARE WE NOW AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

Summary of impact of Brexit on UK vehicle manufacturing under different scenarios

BREXIT SCENARIOS AND UK VEHICLE MANUFACTURING

The orderly withdrawal, with an agreement

A disorderly departure, i.e. - No Deal - No Deal stopped scenario

SCENARIO ANALYSIS OF BREXIT'S IMPACT ON AUTO

The costs of a Hard Brexit, or No Deal

The AutoAnalysis model for calculating Brexit costs on the automotive industry

COUNTERING THE COSTS OF A HARD, NO DEAL BREXIT

Increasing UK content of UK made vehicles

Relocating UK production to factories inside the EU

Changing the markets into which UK manufacturers sell

Refocusing UK production to supply the domestic market

CAR COMPANIES' BREXIT AMELIORATION POSSIBILITIES



CONCLUSION

Brexit on WTO terms would have a severely deleterious effect on UK vehicle production

A switch permanently to WTO terms would be much worse

The No Deal scenario - options open to the volume vehicle companies

Companies Mentioned



PSA

BMW

Mini

Jaguar Land Rover

Nissan

Toyota

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/armlq6





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

