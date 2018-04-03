BridgeStreet Bolsters Leadership Team with New Chief Operating Officer

The leadership appointment follows a blistering year of growth for BridgeStreet's technology platform. Before the extended stay solution's highly anticipated launch last year, Sean Worker, BridgeStreet's CEO indicated that the leadership team would be assembled from diverse industries with real entrepreneurial spirit who reflect the client and supply community that they serve. Focused on unifying extended-stay and corporate housing, BridgeStreet sought talent to fit the bill.

"We are committed to bringing and keeping the brightest minds to BridgeStreet and unifying the universe of serviced apartments, homes and extend stay hotels on an EASY to list and book platform," said Worker. "Brian joins a well-tuned group that has laid the foundation for big industry steps. His expertise brings additional rigor to our technology platform, setting the stage for continued expansion this year."

For Brian, the attraction was joining the industry's most innovative team. Brian brings an extensive hotel background at a time when interest for BridgeStreet's product is spiking within the wider travel industry.

"BridgeStreet has a 'check your ego at the door' mindset. I am driven by the culture and see how it fosters creativity and solution-oriented thinking, company-wide," said Proctor. "This is an exciting challenge and an honor to contribute to such a respected group."

Brian has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, being involved in all levels of property management and corporate leadership. His work with Starwood Hotels & Resorts covered all brands in North America, French Polynesia and the Caribbean, where he oversaw every aspect of the owned, managed and franchise new build projects. Brian most recently served as VP of Operations at Evolution Hospitality in San Clemente.

About BridgeStreet

With more than 160,000+ ExtendedStay Experiences in over 80 countries, BridgeStreet.com is the first unified technology platform built for business travel offering clients unparalleled access to serviced apartments, homes and extended-stay hotels while providing our supply partner community access to built-in demand from BridgeStreet's 5000+ client portfolio and 100+ global sales team. Widely recognized for uncompromising standards of quality and innovative bespoke client services, BridgeStreet is a renowned award winner in both the Americas and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). BridgeStreet makes it EASY to LIST and BOOK ExtendedStay experiences . For more information about BridgeStreet, please visit www.bridgestreet.com or call 800 278 7338 / +44 (0) 20 7792 2222.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bridgestreet-bolsters-leadership-team-with-new-chief-operating-officer-300623504.html

SOURCE BridgeStreet

Related Links

http://www.bridgestreet.com

