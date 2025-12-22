BriefCatch Closes Series A to Scale AI Legal Writing Platform

BriefCatch, the essential legal writing AI platform, secures $6 million in Series A financing led by Full In to accelerate advanced platform development and expand its crucial presence across the legal profession.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BriefCatch, a legal-writing platform used by law firms and courts, announced it has raised $6 million in Series A financing, representing a significant upround. The round was led by Full In, a software-focused growth equity firm where Elodie Dupuy serves as Founder and Managing Partner.

BriefCatch raises $6M Series A led by Full In to expand trusted, AI-assisted legal writing for lawyers Post this Ross Guberman, founder of BriefCatch, on legal writing and AI. Speed Speed Elodie Dupuy of Full In on investing in BriefCatch, an AI legal writing platform.

The investment will support the continued development of BriefCatch's legal writing platform and help advance the company's long-term vision of a more comprehensive, integrated set of AI-assisted writing tools for legal professionals. The funding comes amid rapid change in the market as law firms digitize at an accelerated pace and adopt generative AI while managing heightened concerns about accuracy, accountability, and data security.

Founded by legal-writing specialist, Ross Guberman, BriefCatch delivers expert-guided editing and writing feedback directly within lawyers' drafting workflows. Built on established legal-writing principles, the platform also offers optional, security-conscious AI features designed to help legal professionals sharpen arguments, improve clarity, and maintain full control over their work. Lawyers and firms interested in learning how BriefCatch fits into their drafting workflows can find additional information at www.briefcatch.com.

"The market is undergoing a lot of change—law firms are digitizing at a rate they hadn't been before," said Dupuy. "AI is driving much of that change, but it also comes with fear. We believe customers will see the value in BriefCatch in accelerating the learning and quality of associates' work, and as a check and balance on generative AI content that will inevitably be part of the future."

Dupuy added that BriefCatch's deep domain focus differentiates it from more generalized legal AI tools.

"We've always preferred deep subject expertise and focused product visions," Dupuy said. "That's usually the path to real value for customers and customers are the most critical stakeholders to keep happy."

BriefCatch has demonstrated exceptional market traction, with a 99% customer retention rate, 100% gross retention among law firms and courts, and 126% net revenue retention, reflecting expanded adoption and long-term value for users.

As law firms increasingly look to incorporate AI into their workflows, many are seeking tools that enhance efficiency while preserving the profession's longstanding standards for accuracy, style, and disciplined legal prose.

"The company already has a lot of momentum, and has achieved it with modest means," Dupuy said. "Our capital and our pool of exceptional operators means we can help unlock much of the latent demand we see for this product."

With the Series A funding, BriefCatch plans to:

Accelerate product development , including more advanced AI-assisted writing capabilities tailored to legal workflows

, including more advanced AI-assisted writing capabilities tailored to legal workflows Expand its team and market presence , supporting broader adoption across law firms and legal organizations

, supporting broader adoption across law firms and legal organizations Deepen its commitment to security, accuracy, and user control, ensuring lawyers retain oversight and responsibility for final work product

"We're thrilled about the next phase of our AI journey: marrying my passion for first-rate legal writing with a custom AI system that delivers real, career-advancing wins for our customers," Guberman added. "I'm deeply grateful to our team and to our incredibly loyal customers—some of the most respected firms and courts in the world—who have helped us build one of the strongest net revenue retention profiles in legal tech."

Media Contact: Kate Leismer, [email protected]

Founded by bestselling author and legal-writing authority Ross Guberman, BriefCatch delivers expert-informed editing technology trusted by thousands of law firms, courts, agencies, and legal professionals. Integrating directly into Microsoft Word, BriefCatch provides instant, practical guidance to improve the clarity, precision, and persuasive impact of legal writing.

SOURCE BriefCatch