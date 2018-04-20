Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard

Name of Product: 3000 PSI pressure washer surface cleaners

Hazard: The surface cleaner's spray bar can break and detach from the central hub, causing broken pieces to strike consumers, posing an injury hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled surface cleaners and contact Briggs & Stratton for instructions to register online for a free replacement.

Consumer Contact:

Briggs & Stratton toll-free at 877-370-7505 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at www.briggsandstratton.com and click on "Support" at the top of the page and then "Recalls" or www.BriggsSurfaceCleanerInfo.com for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 201,000 (In addition, about 5,400 in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton and Craftsman branded pressure washer surface cleaners. The recalled surface cleaners are black, red, or gray and have the Briggs & Stratton or Craftsman brand names printed on the top of the product. All recalled models have 3000 PSI molded into the top of the housing. Surface cleaners are designed to clean a variety of outdoor surfaces including concrete, asphalt and stone walkways. The cleaner connects to a pressure washer rated up to 3000 PSI.

Incidents/Injuries: Briggs & Stratton has received five reports of the surface cleaners spray bar detaching from the central hub, including one report of the spray bar striking an operator, resulting in a cut on the knee which required sutures to close.

Sold At: Briggs & Stratton dealers, Lowe's and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.Lowes.com from March 2010 through February 2018 for between $50 and $80.



Importer: Briggs & Stratton Corporation, of Wauwatosa, Wisc.

Distributor: Briggs & Stratton Corporation, of Wauwatosa, Wisc.

Manufacturer: Ningbo Tecomec Manufacturing Co., Ltd, of China

Manufactured in: China

In Conjunction With: Canada

Health Canada's press release is available at: http://healthycanadians.gc.ca/recall-alert-rappel-avis/hc-sc/2018/66450r-eng.php

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

