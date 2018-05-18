Bright Faces to Host 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Faces, a 501c3 non-profit charity organization dedicated to providing cleft palate and lip surgery to children around the world, announces it has raised over $250,000 for Monday's 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament will be held on May 21st, 2018 at Raspberry Falls Golf & Hunt Club, one of the area's premier golf courses, a Gary Player Signature Course, and one of the top 10 courses in Virginia. We are seeking your support as a player, as a donor, and/or as a corporate sponsor. Your contribution will bring smiles to thousands of children.

"Bright Faces is truly transforming lives, and in many cases saving lives. One in ten children born with a cleft lip or cleft palate will die before their first birthday. This is why supporting Bright Faces is so important. We are anticipating nearly 100 golfers this year to help us raise money for this important cause," said William Fox, Chairman of the Board of Bright Faces. Fox continued with, "We can't thank the local business community enough for helping transform lives."

The format for the tournament is a 4-player Scramble with Longest Drive and Closest-To-The-Pin contests. A light breakfast and snacks and beverages will be served on the course. Following the tournament, a barbeque, silent auction and awards reception will take place in the clubhouse. More information about the tournament, including online registration and sponsorships can be found on the tournament website www.brightfacesgolftournament.com

Bright Faces provides patients in remote parts of the world suffering from cleft lip and palate with complete medical and surgical care.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common birth defects in the world. Many patients live in remote and inaccessible places without the resources needed for care. With long distance and high cost, surgery and complete care is out of reach for many. We believe every child born with a cleft lip or palate deserves the same high quality, comprehensive care no matter where he or she is born, but sadly that is not always the case. We want to change that. We provide our services free of charge to those in need. Our patients and their families could not dream of the care we provide, and we are happy to give it away. Bright Faces seeks out those that are forgotten or ignored. We want those patients to receive the same care that we would expect our own children to receive. We're making the world so that each child with a cleft lip or palate can live a fuller, happier life whether it takes one surgery or a variety of treatments.

