Bright Pattern, Leading Provider of Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center Software, Integrates with NICE Workforce Optimization

Bright Pattern enterprise customers needed an omnichannel cloud contact center solution that integrated with their current WFO providers like NICE. Bright Pattern created the integration to improve agent productivity, and provide sophisticated scheduling and forecasting technology for customers.

NICE WFO includes Workforce Management, Performance Management, Quality Management, Interaction Analytics and Real-Time Guidance and Automation. The solution enables companies to improve customer satisfactions rating by identifying performance gaps, delivering coaching, providing advanced scheduling and forecasting, and improving overall agent performance and productivity.

"The landscape of customer experience is constantly changing, but it always remains clear that knowledge is power," said Miki Migdal, President of NICE Enterprise Product Group. "The future of customer service requires companies to know more than they do today in order to retain agent and improve customer satisfaction. Bright Pattern's integration with NICE WFO delivers the tools necessary for organizations to move into the modern age of customer service."

"Workforce Optimization software is crucial for contact centers wanting to maximize the performance levels of representatives, as well as the quality and consistency of their communication with customers, while reducing unnecessary overtime expenditures," said Konstantin Kishinsky, CTO of Bright Pattern. "Adding WFO to omnichannel contact center software truly amplifies agent productivity and their ability to improve the customer experience."

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern's cloud contact center software simplifies omnichannel customer service for customers, agents, and contact center managers. Bright Pattern's Cloud Contact Center solutions are used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages by companies of all sizes.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

