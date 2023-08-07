Brili8 has released sunscreen, a must-have item this summer! Direct operation from development to shipment

News provided by

Brillie8

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Brilli8 was selected as the Top 30 of this year's 'Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project'

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillie8 Co., Cosmetics company that started operating a skin care shop in 2003 and launched its brand Brilli8 in 2018, was finally selected as one of the 30 companies to participate in this year's "Social Economy Enterprise Growth Intensive Support Project" organized by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups.

Brilliant, which contains the philosophy of nature for healthy skin balance, confidently explained that it considers skin health, makes it honest with good ingredients, and helps find the natural power of the skin.

It is a hot topic for releasing the new Brillie 8 SUN SCREEN EXPERT, which aims for this summer with innovative quality, trendy design, and reasonable price.

The company said that sunscreen should be a non-irritating product because it is used every day, but Brillie 8 sunscreen is non-irritating without white cast as well as protecting the skin from harmful environments, moisturizing and softening the skin. It also emphasized that it fills the skin with nonsticky and moist moisture and creates a transparent and bright look with a natural feeling.

Brilliant, which has obtained CGMP certification marks, is expanding many distribution lines and store affiliates by directly managing and managing from development to manufacturing and shipping at safe manufacturing facilities, which is expected to have a bright future.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9WYCH4N

SOURCE Brillie8

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.