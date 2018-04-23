Brilliant CEO Launches New Vlog - Mojo Monday's with Jeff Mariola

From finding meaning in your role to colleague engagement to aligning with a business' vision, Mariola creates a roadmap of business success for viewers in each episode.

Mariola says, "I want to reach a niche group of professionals who are engaged in their career paths, the companies they work for, and their individual roles." He continues, "There's a lot of business speak out there. I want people to be able to take away some insight they may not have heard of before. If I can inspire a few individuals to enhance their career in some capacity, I'll know launching this vlog was worthwhile."

Mojo Monday's with Jeff Mariola is filmed inside a popular Chicago coffee house, Mojo, where you can see and hear the hustle and bustle of the city's financial district behind Mariola.

Watch the first episode, Finding Purpose in Your Work, by clicking this link.

To catch each new episode of Mojo Monday's with Jeff Mariola, follow the Brilliant LinkedIn Company page here.

