Brilliant Insider Chicago changing the way Savvy Consumers shop for Engagement Rings

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Engagement ring consultants are a real thing and they are revolutionizing the way people shop for engagement jewelry. Brilliant Insider Chicago guides clients through the purchasing process so that they find the perfect ring at the best value. Buying an engagement ring is one of the most emotional and expensive purchases one makes in a lifetime. Brilliant Insider Chicago will be by your side providing factual information, sensible guidance, and ultimately saving you hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Gracie Joniak, Founder of Brilliant Insider Chicago, explains, " For the same reason people hire a realtor or an attorney, clients choose engagement ring consultants to make sure that their interests are protected. They choose Brilliant Insider Chicago for our knowledge, transparency, and integrity. Our list of satisfied clients proves that working with Brilliant Insider has delivered peace of mind."

With over two decades of experience, Joniak has worked with Tiffany and Co., Fey and Co., and Curated.com. She knows the nuances of large luxury retailers, family owned local businesses, and internet retailers. Gracie created Brilliant Insider during the pandemic when she had clients approaching that still wanted to get engaged but didn't know where to begin. Realizing that love waits for nothing, Brilliant Insider Chicago came to life.

