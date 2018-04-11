Brilliantly Engineered and Elegantly Styled: Curtis Unveils the New GemX™ IntelliFresh® Coffee Brewing System With FreshTrac®

MONTEBELLO, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving fresh, great-tasting coffee is less an option for today's foodservice operations and more a requirement. Consumers are discriminating, have abundant choices, and know where to go to get what they want. The challenge is, amid the bustle of managing dayparts and running a business, serving that perfect cup is far from easy.

That is until now, with the latest advancement from the Wilbur Curtis Company: the GemX™ IntelliFresh® Coffee Brewing System with FreshTrac®

GemX IntelliFresh Coffee Brewer with FreshTrac

Sitting atop a proud lineage stretching back almost 40 years to the introduction of their famed Gemini® Satellite Brewing System, the GemX brewer represents the new pinnacle of Curtis innovation. It combines "brains" and brilliant design elements to power a superior coffee program, helping C-stores, hotels, restaurants, roasters and specialty coffee houses maximize coffee freshness, reduce labor and deliver a better customer experience.

Brilliant engineering

The GemX comes fully loaded with cutting edge technologies proven to make gourmet coffee brewing easy— with just the push of a button; and it's encased in a slender, sophisticated form factor that will turn heads and attract sales.

Curtis's evolutionary FreshTrac™ technology takes the guesswork out of serving fresh coffee while also streamlining labor. It replaces often distracting audible alarms and mechanical timers with a simple, intuitive and customizable system of three LEDs that glow and flash, letting operators track coffee freshness from across the room.

Because over- or underheating can kill coffee flavor, GemX is also engineered with a Curtis' exclusive IntelliFresh™ technology. A "gentle" heating system that keeps coffee at its ideal temperature regardless of the volume in the satellite. IntelliFresh delivers digitally controlled pulses of heat, and features encapsulated "brains" inside each satellite with four sensor points to monitor brew level and status. What's more, GemX satellites on remote stands carry the same freshness "intelligence" as when on the brewer.

Operators can choose from two proven Curtis technologies: G3 GemX with its universal control module and easy-to-read, true-green LED display; or G4 GemX with its large 4.3-inch icon-driven interface, onscreen instructions for fast, intuitive training and real-time feedback on the brewing process, and a USB port that lets operators easily transfer recipes from store to store.

