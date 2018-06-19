Bringing Sustainability to Summer Listening and Travel-Ready Tech with Uprise Wireless Earphones Launch from House of Marley

Timed for release around vacation travel and outdoor workouts, the Uprise offer quality performance with a comfortable fit during any activity indoors or out. The modular design allows for minimalist ear hanger and loop options to ensure they stay put throughout a run or through the airport, while their IPX5 rating makes them both sweat and weatherproof. Crafted using recycled, natural wood-fiber composite, a travel case made from recycled water bottles and 100% recyclable packaging, the Uprise wireless earphones are a conscious alternative to the sea of plastics on the market today.

House of Marley is changing the way audio makers think, by considering how the products they release impact the environment. As part of Project Marley and the #MaterialsMatter initiative, House of Marley has teamed up with One Tree Planted, a non-profit dedicated to reforestation efforts. Through the charitable initiative, a percentage of each product sold goes toward the planting of trees in areas of need with 100,000 tress planted to date in Indonesia, Canada and California.

The Uprise wireless earphones are available now at TheHouseofMarley.com and select retailers nationwide. Additional product features and pricing are below. For more information on Project Marley and the #MaterialsMatter story, visit TheHouseofMarley.com.

Uprise Product Features:

Materials: Natural Wood Fiber + Recycled PP Composite, REGRIND™ Silicone, Recyclable Aluminum.

8-Hour Battery Life: Up to 8 hours of playtime with a single charge with the provided micro USB cable.

Sweat & Weather Proof - IPX5 Rated: The Bluetooth® wireless in-earphone is both sweat and weather proof.

Microphone and 3-Button Controls: Offering full remote functionality for calls and music.

Optimum Customizable Fit and Stability : For workouts or on-the-go, the modular design offers removable and flexible ear hangers, 3 loop sizes, 3 ear gel sets, and an adjustable cord lock to ensure a custom fit for everyone.

Durable Braided Cable: The signature cable is made from a durable braided material that is tangle resistant.

Stash Bag: The Uprise fits perfectly into the included travel stash bag made of recycled water bottles.

The Uprise fits perfectly into the included travel stash bag made of recycled water bottles. MAP Retail Pricing: $79.99

About House of Marley:

House of Marley was born from the passion of the Marley Family to bring Bob's vision of universal love, music and respect for nature, to life. The brand reflects this philosophy by embodying core values rooted in superior quality, sustainability, and a commitment to charitable causes. By combining high quality materials and innovative design House of Marley creates state of the art audio products - made better for the Earth and for the music. Their products are consciously crafted from socially responsible materials including REWIND™ up-cycled fabrics, REGRIND™ recycled silicone and plastics, solid bamboo, cork, FSCTM certified woods and 100% recyclable packaging. As part of their Project Marley platform, a percentage of each House of Marley product sold contributes to the planting of trees worldwide to spread awareness of global reforestation. Sustainably crafted. Superior sound. thehouseofmarley.com @HouseofMarley #MaterialsMatter #ProjectMarley

