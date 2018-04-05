Britt Szostak and Whit Whitmore Named Partners at Lenox Advisors

Britt Szostak joined Lenox Advisors in 2005 and brings over 20 years of experience to the company and his clients. Throughout his successful career, Britt has consistently demonstrated an unmatched devotion to his clients, taking the time to know them personally and fully understand their wealth planning needs. Britt holds a CFP® designation and a Certified Long-Term Care designation and is a member of the College for Financial Planning.

Whit Whitmore, who joined Lenox Advisors in 2008, continually displays an unwavering commitment to achieving the financial and wealth planning goals of his clients. Whit has earned his professional designations as Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC). He also holds his FINRA Series 6 and 7 as well as his 63 and 66 Registrations.

Both Britt and Whit have advised individuals and families across the U.S., including corporate executives, business owners, entrepreneurs and family members of inherited wealth.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of high net worth individuals, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values and then develop strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. Information can be found by visiting www.lenoxadvisors.com .

About NFP

At NFP Corp., our solutions and expertise are matched only by our personal commitment to each client's goals. We're a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property & casualty, retirement and individual private client solutions through our licensed subsidiaries and affiliates.

NFP has more than 4,000 employees and global capabilities. Our expansive reach gives us access to highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions in the industry, while our locally based employees tailor each solution to meet our clients' needs. We've become one of the largest insurance brokerage, consulting and wealth management firms by building enduring relationships with our clients and helping them realize their goals.

Recently NFP was ranked the 4th largest U.S.-based privately owned broker, the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and the 5th best place to work in insurance by Business Insurance, the 9th largest property & casualty agency by total 2016 P&C revenue and the 9th largest commercial lines agency by total 2016 P&C and commercial lines revenue by Insurance Journal, the 10th largest employee benefits broker by Employee Benefit Adviser, the 11th largest global insurance broker by Best's Review and the 12th largest broker of U.S. business by Business Insurance.

For more information, visit NFP.com

Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, 530 Fifth Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10036, 212.536.6000. Fee based financial planning services are offered through Lenox Advisors, Inc., a registered Investment Advisory Firm, and are not offered or sponsored by MML Investors Services, LLC. Lenox Advisors, Inc. is not a subsidiary of or affiliated with MML Investors Services, LLC. Lenox Advisors, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Financial Partners Corp. (NFP). NFP is not an affiliate of subsidiary of MML Investors Services, LLC

Media inquiries:

Kelly A. Jones, Head of Marketing

Lenox Advisors, Inc.

530 Fifth Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10036

212.536.6065

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/britt-szostak-and-whit-whitmore-named-partners-at-lenox-advisors-300625057.html

SOURCE Lenox Advisors, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lenoxadvisors.com

