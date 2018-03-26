Broadcom Announces Singapore Court Hearing on April 2, 2018 to Approve Scheme of Arrangement for Redomiciliation

Broadcom-Singapore has made an application to the Singapore Court to approve the Scheme of Arrangement, as filed in O/S No. HC/OS 358/2018 in the Singapore Court, and the application has been directed to be heard before the Singapore Court on April 2, 2018 at 3:30 pm (Singapore Time), at 1 Supreme Court Lane, Singapore 178879.

About Broadcom Limited

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of digital and analog semiconductor connectivity solutions. Broadcom Limited's extensive product portfolio serves four primary end markets: wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial & other. Applications for our products in these end markets include: data center networking, home connectivity, set-top box, broadband access, telecommunications equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage, factory automation, power generation and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays.

