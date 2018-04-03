Broadvoice Featured in CRN's 2018 Partner Program Guide

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Broadvoice in its 2018 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from technology vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel.

Broadvoice is recognized by CRN as a Top Partner Program in the IT channel. CRN

To compile the guide, The Channel Company's research team assessed each vendor's partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with can be a daunting task, given the vast array of choices now available to solution providers," said Robert Faletra, Executive Chairman of The Channel Company. "CRN's Partner Program Guide helps them narrow the field and find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths and benefits. We are pleased to present our 2018 PPG list, recognizing the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today."

The Broadvoice partner network – composed of master agents, independent agents, value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), interconnects, consultants and other technology distributors – more than tripled in 2017 because Broadvoice is not only channel friendly, but channel first in its go-to-market strategy. Broadvoice has made a significant investment and commitment to its sales partners, including:

A growing staff of regional channel managers for in-field support and sales enablement

Dedicated solutions architects who host demos and engineer solutions for partners' customers

Partner sales managers who manage quoting and ordering for partners so they can stay focused on sales

Creative revenue opportunities and industry-leading partner compensation with evergreen residuals

"It's an honor to be featured in CRN's Partner Program Guide," said Tessley Smith, Vice President of Channel for Broadvoice. "This recognition validates our position as a channel-first organization with employees who take ownership in our company-wide directive to do what's right for our partners and their customers, and to make it as easy as possible for them to do business with us in any way they please: high touch, self-service or a mix of both. We take great pride in delivering on that promise, and we are thrilled that CRN has recognized us for it."

The 2018 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/ppg.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual contact center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

About the Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Press Contacts:

Rebecca Rosen

Vice President of Marketing

Broadvoice

818.671.2953

192670@email4pr.com

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

192670@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/broadvoice-featured-in-crns-2018-partner-program-guide-300623235.html

SOURCE Broadvoice