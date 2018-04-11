Broadvoice Receives 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadvoice®, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced today that TMC, a global integrated media company, has named Broadvoice b-hive as a recipient of a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award.

"It gives me great pleasure to recognize Broadvoice with a 2018 Product of the Year Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "In the opinion of our distinguished judges, Broadvoice b-hive has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued innovation from Broadvoice."

Broadvoice b-hive brings together powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one platform that's connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure. The solution delivers a range of communications capabilities that are rarely found together in enterprise cloud solutions, let alone one that is designed for small and medium businesses (SMBs) with as few as 10 employees.

The platform's proprietary communications software includes a virtual call center with built-in features for call management, operational supervision and analytics, and takes advantage of advances in network technology such as SD-WAN and cybersecurity to provide a feature-rich, future-proof and fail-safe communications solution.

"We're continually evolving our platform with a focus on delivering to SMBs the features and flexibility to compete with businesses of all sizes," said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. "Broadvoice b-hive is a leap forward, and we're thrilled that's been recognized by INTERNET TELPHONY."

The winners of the 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year were featured in the 2018 March issue of INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com. Follow INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine on Twitter or join our Linked In group. Subscribe or visit www.itmag.com.

About TMC

Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers. For more information, please visit www.tmcnet.com.

About Broadvoice

Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice's secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device. Broadvoice is ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Inc. 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America. Visit Broadvoice.com to learn more.

