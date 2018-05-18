Bronson McLeod's Survival Thriller, SHUT EYE: Welcome to America now available on Amazon!

NEW YORK, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronson McLeod, Illinois based pipe fitter turned author has announced today the release of his debut novel, SHUT EYE: Welcome to America. This unique, cross-genre survival story is a non-stop action-packed science fiction thriller that ignores boundaries and answers the age-old question: What happens after the apocalypse?
From a meteor on a collision course with Earth to the always-possible threat of nuclear war, the Shuteye program is humanity's only hope for rebuilding if the unthinkable happens.
Which, of course, it does.
When Keith wakes up fifty years into post-apocalyptic America, alone and in a secret military base, he has one mission: reunite with his teammates, find any other surviving members of the Shuteye program, and help rebuild civilization. On the way he must battle zombies, feral mutated humans, outlaws, and mysterious, grotesque super soldiers, all while avoiding capture in a world ruled by women.
Author Bronson McLeod says, "An everyman in a world of superheroes and grotesque super soldiers, Keith is a likable, relatable main character who gets through sticky situations by using his wits, working with his team, and occasionally rolling the dice. I am excited for my readers to experience this story just as I've enjoyed the writing process."
SHUT EYE: Welcome to America is available for purchase on Amazon and Kobo with future releases on Google Books, iBooks and in Barnes and Noble planned. Keep up with Keith's post-apocalyptic journey on Facebook @PDRAdmin and PDRS.us.com.
MCLEOD is an Illinois-based author with a degree in chemistry. After working in industrial construction for six years to pay off his student loans, he was tapped to work on a secretive long-term project at a remote military base in the deep Pacific. McLeod has published several scientific papers, completed research projects on subjects ranging from antibiotics to nanotechnology, traveled half the United States, visited seven countries on three continents, and fit pipe on both sides of the international date line. He is a long-time lover of everything science fiction.
PRESS CONTACT:
Aly Stacey
646-838-3170
hello@seven-social.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronson-mcleods-survival-thriller-shut-eye-welcome-to-america-now-available-on-amazon-300651001.html
SOURCE Bronson McLeod
Share this article