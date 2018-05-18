Bronson McLeod's Survival Thriller, SHUT EYE: Welcome to America now available on Amazon!

Which, of course, it does.

When Keith wakes up fifty years into post-apocalyptic America, alone and in a secret military base, he has one mission: reunite with his teammates, find any other surviving members of the Shuteye program, and help rebuild civilization. On the way he must battle zombies, feral mutated humans, outlaws, and mysterious, grotesque super soldiers, all while avoiding capture in a world ruled by women.

Author Bronson McLeod says, "An everyman in a world of superheroes and grotesque super soldiers, Keith is a likable, relatable main character who gets through sticky situations by using his wits, working with his team, and occasionally rolling the dice. I am excited for my readers to experience this story just as I've enjoyed the writing process."

SHUT EYE: Welcome to America is available for purchase on Amazon and Kobo with future releases on Google Books, iBooks and in Barnes and Noble planned. Keep up with Keith's post-apocalyptic journey on Facebook @PDRAdmin and PDRS.us.com.

MCLEOD is an Illinois-based author with a degree in chemistry. After working in industrial construction for six years to pay off his student loans, he was tapped to work on a secretive long-term project at a remote military base in the deep Pacific. McLeod has published several scientific papers, completed research projects on subjects ranging from antibiotics to nanotechnology, traveled half the United States, visited seven countries on three continents, and fit pipe on both sides of the international date line. He is a long-time lover of everything science fiction.

PRESS CONTACT:

Aly Stacey

646-838-3170

hello@seven-social.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bronson-mcleods-survival-thriller-shut-eye-welcome-to-america-now-available-on-amazon-300651001.html

SOURCE Bronson McLeod