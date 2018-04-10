Brown & Toland Announces Additions to Senior Leadership Team

Ryan Faulkner joins Brown & Toland as Chief Strategy Officer. Faulkner previously held leadership positions in business development, integration and human capital for OptumCare and OptumHealth, most recently as Senior Vice President, Business Integration. He also served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources/Chief Human Resources Officer, and Vice President, Workforce Planning, for St. Joseph Health in Orange, California. He has executive and consulting experience across multiple industries, and has focused more recently on helping physician-led organizations address the reimbursement, clinical, and population health opportunities that are driving change across the healthcare industry.

"We are delighted to have Ryan join our team," said Kelly Robison, Brown & Toland's Chief Executive Officer. "He brings great vision and expertise as we look to enhance our models for supporting physicians through the changing landscape of healthcare, and to collaborate with our important health system and health plan partners across the Bay Area."

Added Faulkner, "Brown & Toland has a long history of being one of the premier medical groups in the state, and has a national reputation as an innovator and leader in our industry. I am looking forward to working with Kelly and the team to break new ground and accomplish even more."

Brown & Toland also announced that Fiona Wilson, M.D., has been named Chief Medical and Transformation Officer. A former member of the Brown & Toland Board of Directors, Dr. Wilson joined the company as Vice President of Quality in July 2007 and was then named Senior Vice President and Chief of Clinical Transformation. Dr. Wilson will lead Brown & Toland's clinical transformation and medical services activities.

John B. Long, M.D., was named vice president, External Relations. Dr. Long, a vascular surgeon in San Francisco, will serve as Brown & Toland's physician spokesman and spearhead Brown & Toland's external outreach programs around quality and clinical outcomes. Dr. Long also previously was a Medical Director and served on the Brown & Toland Board of Directors.

About Brown & Toland Physicians

Brown & Toland Physicians is a leading network of independent doctors focused on delivering personalized, high quality, and affordable healthcare to the San Francisco Bay Area. Owned and operated by physicians, its network of 2,100 doctors, serving more than 330,000 HMO and PPO patients, is dedicated to improving care through patient-centered programs, use of healthcare technology, and population health management strategies. The group has succeeded in improving quality outcomes and reducing medical costs across multiple accountable care populations. Brown & Toland collaborates with leading hospitals and health providers to provide local and convenient care in the Bay Area. To learn more, visit www.brownandtoland.com.

