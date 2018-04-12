Brown Advisory Adds Two Senior Positions in New York Office

At Brown Advisory, Joe Cozza will work with clients to construct custom, discretionary investment portfolios. Mr. Cozza's breadth of experience will play an important role in expanding the services and expertise Brown Advisory provides to clients from its office in New York. Mr. Cozza has spent the last 35 years advising families, private investors, endowments and foundations. Prior to joining Brown Advisory, Mr. Cozza worked at J.P. Morgan in New York and Philadelphia. He and his team opened J.P. Morgan's Philadelphia office, building the business to $25 billion in assets under management. Mr. Cozza also spent 12 years as a mergers and acquisitions advisor to closely held businesses, primarily as a member of the corporate finance team at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Lauren Dell will advise domestic and international clients and help them define, achieve and support their long-term financial, estate and philanthropic goals in concert with the firm's portfolio managers. Ms. Dell joins Brown Advisory from Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP's New York office, where she practiced in the firm's trusts and estates department. Ms. Dell counseled clients in connection with issues of tax-efficient wealth transfer, asset protection, trust and estate administration, charitable giving, and the formation and governance of not-for-profit entities. She also assisted with cross-border tax and inheritance concerns. She previously worked in the personal planning department of Proskauer Rose LLP's New York office.

"We are excited to have Lauren and Joe on board. They bring valuable experience and are a great fit with Brown Advisory's client-first culture. Lauren's global expertise in trusts and estate planning will help expand our team's capabilities to address complex, multigenerational client issues across jurisdictions. Joe's decades of experience, market knowledge and commitment to building customized client portfolios will be valuable not just to our New York team, but for our clients across the globe," shares Sid Ahl, head of the New York office and chief investment officer of the Investment Solutions Group at Brown Advisory.

The additions of Ms. Dell and Mr. Cozza to Brown Advisory's New York team should strengthen and grow the relationships that the firm has developed since the office opened in 2012. As of March 31, 2018, the New York office has grown to include 37 colleagues.

About Brown Advisory

Brown Advisory is an independent investment and strategic advisory firm committed to providing its clients with a combination of first-class investment performance, strategic advice and the highest level of service. Founded in 1993 as an affiliate of Alex. Brown & Sons, a leading U.S. investment bank, Brown Advisory became independent in 1998.

Today the firm serves private clients and institutions in 36 countries from eight offices globally and is responsible for over $60 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2018. The firm's colleague equity ownership, experienced investment professionals, collaborative investment process and client-first culture help to make a material difference in the lives of its clients. For more information, please visit: http://www.brownadvisory.com

