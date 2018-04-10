Bruker Launches New FT-IR R&D Spectrometer INVENIO™

The novel INVENIO combines many innovations with proven Vertex 70 technologies, such as unique FM technology for simultaneous mid and far IR spectroscopy. The new MultiTect™ technology allows for control of up to five internal detectors, covering the spectral range from far infrared to Vis/UV. A DigiTect™ detector slot enables additional flexibility for even more detectors. The smart INVENIO beam path further improves optical throughput and spectroscopic sensitivity.

In addition to performance and flexibility, a major goal of the INVENIO is to simplify the research user's experience. An integrated touch panel enables intuitive configuration set-ups and workflows for R&D applications, and the system can also be switched to notebook operation. The Transit™ channel allows for easy transmission measurements, without removing experiments from the sample compartment.

The INVENIO is an intelligent spectrometer with many exciting features that set it apart from other research FT-IRs. These include electronically coded beam windows with magnetic mount, an automated internal attenuator wheel and an 8-position validation wheel for standards and customer-specific filters. The unique Bruker Rocksolid™ interferometer and FM technology for simultaneous mid and far IR complete the INVENIO feature set.

For more information on INVENIO, please visit: www.bruker.com/invenio

