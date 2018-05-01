Brusniak Law Hires Olufisayo Oketunji, Former District of Columbia Assistant Attorney General of Tax and Finance

Prior to his tenure at the Attorney General's office, Mr. Oketunji was the Managing Partner of Celestin & Oketunji, a full-service law firm assisting clients with corporate matters, civil and criminal litigation, real estate, intellectual property, and employment matters. He also practiced at Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP, an international law firm headquartered in New York City, where he worked in securities law, mergers & acquisitions, corporate reorganizations, and regulatory compliance for Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Oketunji holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland and received his Juris Doctor degree from Howard University, where he served on the Howard Law Journal.

"Adding a highly qualified and experienced litigator like Fisayo Oketunji will support our accelerated growth across the Mid-Atlantic region," said Kory L. Ryan, Managing Partner of Brusniak Law. "His history of success practicing commercial real estate law in the public and private sectors will provide our clients higher levels of value and results."

"I am excited to join the outstanding professionals at Brusniak Law, and I look forward to representing the firm's rapidly expanding client portfolio with effective commercial real estate litigation," said Mr. Oketunji.

