Bryan Weisbard Elected to World Affairs Council Board of Trustees

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Weisbard, a Silicon Valley security and online privacy expert, has been elected to the World Affairs Council Board of Trustees. Having hosted distinguished heads of state and leaders including Bill Clinton, Leon Panetta, Samantha Power, Michael Hayden, H.R. McMaster, and Desmond Tutu, the World Affairs Council is a leading global affairs organization focused on solving the world's most challenging problems by bringing private, philanthropic, and public sectors together.

Weisbard joins fellow influencers who will help drive strategic initiatives including the Global Philanthropy Forum and the Global Policy Forum. Weisbard's combination of business, technology, government, and philanthropic experience will help advance the World Affairs Council mission. Weisbard currently serves as the Director of Account Security Operations, Compliance and Office of the President at Intuit Inc. He is a digital security and privacy expert and previously led all global Online Safety Operations for Twitter. Prior to Twitter, Weisbard served in the U.S. Government working on national security issues. He holds an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Miami and is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Weisbard is a noted expert speaker on security, digital safety and privacy issues, and he serves as a Board Director for the Rutgers University Big Data Program. He has hosted roundtables on behalf of the Council on Foreign Relations and has spoken on numerous occasions at the Global Security Exchange Conference. He also serves on the Advisory Board and Membership Committee of the ASIS International Chief Security Officer Center for Leadership. Weisbard has continued to engage with government leaders and private sector executives as an appointed member of Business Executives for National Security and the Pacific Council on International Policy. Weisbard shares his thoughts on world affairs, security technology and digital privacy trends from his handle @BryanW on Twitter.

