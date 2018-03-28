BSI First to Offer NIST Cybersecurity Framework Certification

Mandated in response to Executive Order (EO) 13636, issued by President Obama in February 2013, the Framework is designed to help protect the nation's vital industries from cyber-attacks. BSI was part of the team of experts that worked with NIST to develop the Framework and is uniquely qualified to offer the independent certification program.

BSI's program integrates NIST CSF with ISO/IEC 27001 certification and validates the wider information security program, facilitating the organization's comprehensive risk management system and communication.

"Data breaches are a serious problem, costing organizations billions every year. These attacks threaten not only the US economy, but our very national security. BSI has been at the forefront of information security from the introduction of the first information security standard in 1995. With our work with NIST and, subsequently, developing the CSF certification program, BSI continues to play a leading role creating standards for data governance and information security," stated Todd VanderVen, President of BSI America.

"The Cybersecurity Framework is a result of three years of data and industry feedback and is one step closer to developing international harmonization. The CSF certification offers an approach to demonstrate compliance and effectiveness, thus providing one path of accountability industry can adopt negating the need for burdensome regulation," stated John DiMaria, Global Product Champion for Information Security and Business Continuity.

The NIST CSF certification program offers organizations a complete suite of components to achieve certification, including training, gap assessments, software tools and verification audits. For more information, contact inquiries.msamericas@bsigroup.com.

