BTL to Unveil Groundbreaking Research and Latest Innovation at the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery's Annual Conference

Most notably, the brand will be introducing an entirely new category of technology and revolutionary body sculpting treatment via an invite-only event Thursday evening highlighting the use of HIFEM technology to address muscle and fat. The ASLMS event marks the first time the brand's new innovation and clinical efficacy of this particular energy source will be shared, making it one of this year's tent pole events of the conference. In total, seven abstracts have been submitted for the new technology, including 3 late breaking abstracts, and will be presented throughout the conference, all demonstrating the dramatic results of the first-of-its-kind treatment.

"At BTL, we pride ourselves in being at the forefront of innovation and are honored to be unveiling our latest technology among our peers and top industry thought leaders at the renowned ASLMS conference," shared John Ferris, Vice President of US Marketing at BTL. "We're eager to share this industry-altering technology as we feel it further raises the bar in non-invasive body sculpting to ultimately transform the current treatment paradigm and be the driving force behind the ongoing evolution of the category," added Ferris.

The brand will also be highlighting its continued expansion within the Women's Health category with 3 additional abstracts. Two abstracts will highlight the brand's latest addition to its Pelvic Suite, BTL Emsella with HIFEM technology, for the strengthening the pelvic floor and its efficacy in treating urinary incontinence. The additional abstract will continue to demonstrate the superior results of the BTL Ultra Femme 360 device and its use of radiofrequency energy to improve vaginal laxity.

Brand studies and presentations during the ASLMS conference will include:

BTL Ultra Femme 360

Best of Clinical Applications - Gynecology and Women's Health Session Award Recipient

Date: Friday, April 13th

Time: 2:15 PM - 2:23 PM

Title: Ultra Femme 360: Safety And Mechanism Of Action Of Non-Invasive Radiofrequency Treatment For Vaginal Laxity: Histological Study In The Swine Vaginal Model

Author: David E. Kent; Dermatologic Surgery Specialists, Macon, GA

BTL Emsella

HIFEM and Hybrid Technologies for GSM

Date: Saturday, April 14th

Time: 3:31 PM - 3:39 PM

Title: HIFEM Technology – A New Perspective In Treatment Of Stress Urinary Incontinence

Author: Red M. Alinsod; South Coast Urogynecology, Laguna Beach, CA

Time: 3:40 PM - 3:48 PM

Title: HIFEM Technology – The Non-Invasive Treatment Of Urinary Incontinence

Author: Julene B. Samuels, MD, FACS, Louisville, KY

Co-Author: Nathan L. Guerette; The Female Pelvic Medicine Institute, Richmond, VA

New Innovation: HIFEM - New Category of Technology for Muscle & Fat

ePoster Town Hall Presentation

Date: Friday, April 13th

Time: 12:59 PM – 1:01 PM

Study: Circumferential Waist Reduction

Author: Carolyn Jacob; Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, Chicago, IL

Time: 1:02 PM – 1:05 PM

Study: CT Study

Author: David Kent; Skin Care Physicians of Georgia; Macon, GA

Time: 1:06 PM – 1:09 PM

Study: MRI Study

Author: Brian Kinney, MD, FACS, Beverly Hills, CA

Cutting Edge: Laser and Skin

Date: Saturday, April 14th

Time: 10:56 AM – 11:06 AM

Study: Electromagnetic Fields: Can They Be Used for Body Contouring?

Author: Robert Weiss, MD Laser Skin & Vein, Hunt Valley, MD

Date: Sunday, April 15th

Time: 9:36 AM – 9:40 AM

Study: MOA (Veterinary)

Author: Robert Weiss; MD Laser Skin & Vein, Hunt Valley, MD

Time: 9:41 AM– 9:45 AM

Study: Ultrasound

Author: Dr. Bruce Katz; Juva Skin & Laser, New York, NY

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. BTL did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of the ASLMS 38th Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

