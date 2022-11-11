'Buckley Is a Busy Boy' - Award-Winning Children's Author and Educational Publisher, Susan H. Hines, Releases New Book for Kids to Teach Children the Importance of Strength, Tenacity, and Individuality

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Author, educator, and publisher Susan H. Hines (www.tjppublications.com) announced the release of her latest children's book: "Buckley Is a Busy Boy." Telling the story of a cute, active schnauzer pup named Buckley who wakes up ready for a fun-filled day, Hines infuses the simple but compelling story with bright vivid colors, rhyme, and humor. Creating fascinating stories, with engaging reading activities for children in the 5+ age group, Hines has already secured accolades for #1 Author, Best Author of the Week, and #1 Seller. This first volume in a planned series is available in multiple formats via Amazon.

"Buckley is a busy boy! He likes to sleep with his toy."

"This book was inspired by the addition of our new Covid puppy to our family back in 2020," said Susan. "The puppy was part of a medium litter and the last to be picked. But despite that, he demonstrated strength during his individual playtime, with an elevated level of intelligence and curiosity beyond his young months. Introducing the puppy to my grandson brought out the same levels of strength, determination, and emergence of individuality in him. Even though our grandson is highly intelligent, but he struggled with his reading skills, so I was looking for something he could connect to and get excited about."

"When he wakes, there is a giant yawn. Buckley knows it is almost dawn."

"Since the release of this book, my grandson has excelled in school, is an A/B student, and is a leader in his class," said Susan. "And recently, he was rewarded as student of the month. His reading has improved and he is excited about the new book featuring his dog. He took the book to school and his teacher read it to his class with expressed enjoyment and learning. It's an easy and short tale, but that is the kind of excitement that a book can foster and how transformative the power of reading can be for a child. And the great news is, this can be shared. The same power a book has for one child, it can have for many."

"It's morning! It's morning! It's time to go. He stretches his legs, so he can grow."

"Books and stories should be interactive – they help children grow in an almost effortless way for parents and teachers," said Susan. "Intended as a family-activity storybook, 'Buckley Is a Busy Boy' can be read aloud, stopping at each point in the story to help children notice elements of the art, make comparisons, and form neural connections between their world and Buckley's journey. In that way, your child will make Buckley their own."

About Susan H. Hines

Susan H Hines has been writing children's books for many years, helping children to develop basic language, communication, and writing skills. She created TJP Publications to offer self-authored books for children that focus on helping kids during their most important, foundational learning stages. From teaching the names and sounds of letters to practicing writing in a wide variety of genres, each book helps children learn and grow. Susan is committed to offering children the best resources that can open the door to knowledge, adventure, and fun. Using countless interactive activities, you can support your child's education at home, schools, daycares, or in the nurseries. Learn more at www.tjppublications.com.

