Budmail Announces Launch of Dispensary E-commerce Platform

The company has begun to expand their fleet of dispensaries by opening a revolutionary platform that is expected to propel the digital future of cannabis.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budmail ("budmail.live" or the "Company"), a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing of proprietary and licensed consumption accessories, has announced the launch of an e-commerce platform created to simplify the logistical process of owning a dispensary.

Budmail

"Over the past few years, a lot has changed when it comes to weed products in Canada," said Dylan Fawcett, a media representative for Budmail . "Our company is taking a different approach to increase profitability while improving the quality of cannabis itself. We have acquired funding to establish a globally licensed cannabis distributor. The plan is to provide co-owners with a 65% revenue share, while our company covers the different logistics required such as licensing, growing and shipping products to customers" he continued.

About Budmail

Budmail was founded in 2003 and in the beginning operated as a cannabis consulting firm. The company was launched near Vancouver, British Columbia in a small office building. After nearly 20 years of business Budmail now operates a chain of dispensaries across Canada.

