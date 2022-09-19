Budmail Provides Corporate Update Regarding New Domain

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Budmail ("Budmail 420" or the "Company"), announced earlier this morning that it has successfully completed a domain transition.

According to a statement provided by Dylan Fawcett, co-founder and interim Chief Executive Officer at Budmail , the company is confident that this opportunity will allow them to reach more customers by establishing a higher ranking in search results.

Budmail

"In the last several months, Budmail has accomplished significant milestones as we continue to build on our vision to help individuals and businesses transition from ACMPR licenses to Health Canada licensed cannabis producers," said Dylan Fawcett. "We're thrilled to announce that our latest weed app technology will be coming to Canada by as early as Q2 2023. Additionally, we've already begun putting capital to work with our recent investments in Ghost Drops and Crypto Drops revolutionary NFT platform which aims to pioneer the gamification of cannabis strains."

As of Monday, September 19, 2022 Budmail will be found under the new domain "budmail420.com"

About Budmail

Budmail was founded in 2003 and in the beginning operated as a cannabis consulting firm. The company was launched near Vancouver, British Columbia in a small office building. After nearly 20 years of business Budmail now operates a chain of dispensaries across Canada.

