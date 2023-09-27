"Budmehanizatsia" Initiates Negotiations for Vital Infrastructure Projects in Ukraine

News provided by

Construction Company "Budmehanizatsia"

27 Sep, 2023, 12:30 ET

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The renowned construction company, "Budmehanizatsia," has announced the commencement of active negotiations focused on infrastructure projects in Ukraine. These initiatives are set against the backdrop of the country's post-war recovery efforts, as stated by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Yurii Odarchenko.

In a recent blog post, Mr. Yurii Odarchenko expressed profound concern regarding emigration trends in Ukraine and proposed a solution to mitigate this pressing issue. According to a survey conducted by the Center for Economic Strategy, up to 3.3 million citizens may opt not to return to their homeland. This could potentially result in an annual GDP loss of up to 6.3%, and these trends are exacerbating.

Beyond security concerns, the decision of citizens to return home hinges on the restoration of infrastructure and the availability of employment opportunities in their pre-war places of residence. It is now imperative to create conditions to facilitate this process and develop a collaborative system between local authorities and businesses.

"Budmehanizatsia," in partnership with other construction companies and building material manufacturers, has devised and presented a public-private partnership project to authorities. The project's primary aim is the restoration of regional infrastructure and the construction of housing units. This initiative serves as a potent tool to attract investments across Ukraine, offering solutions for land allocation, energy supply network connections, and the seamless transfer of completed projects to the relevant authorities.

The company "Budmehanizatsia" boasts extensive experience in constructing complex infrastructure projects and maintaining successful collaborations with both local and state authorities. Mr. Yurii Odarchenko, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, brings a wealth of experience from his tenure in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, particularly in addressing regional development challenges.

Furthermore, "Budmehanizatsia" has actively participated in humanitarian initiatives in Great Britain and played a pivotal role in establishing a platform for negotiations between businesses and systemic investors in Washington, USA.

About "Budmehanizatsia"

"Budmehanizatsia" specializes in the construction of complex infrastructure projects and is known for its innovative approaches in the construction industry. Founded in 1992, the company has a proven track record of successfully executing projects in Ukraine.

This announcement underscores "Budmehanizatsia's" unwavering commitment to spearheading Ukraine's post-war recovery by championing essential infrastructure projects and fostering strategic collaborations with local authorities and businesses.

SOURCE Construction Company "Budmehanizatsia"

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.