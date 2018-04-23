Built.io Named a Challenger in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service

Built.io Flow™, the company's iPaaS offering, focuses on quick and easy enablement of integration workflows, enables customers to connect mobile apps, cloud services, social networking and devices and things via pre-built integration templates and model-driven design. With Built.io Flow and its mobile back-end cloud service offering Built.io Backend, customers are able to create and integrate microservices used in mobile applications and IoT deployments.

"We launched Built.io Flow™ less than three years ago with the goal of connecting individuals, businesses and ecosystems where and when it matters," said Nishant Patel, founder and CEO of Built.io. "Being named as a Challenger by Gartner further validates that our mission is succeeding as we enable our customers to create a more innovative, digital and integrated workflow for their businesses."

In addition to offering a leading enterprise iPaaS, Built.io Flow™, the company is preparing to launch Built.io Flow™ Embed, a fully white-labeled embedded integration engine. Built.io Flow™ was recognized by Gartner for its client growth, customer experience & satisfaction (it scored highly in overall satisfaction, value, delivery and execution) and for its IoT and mobile focus, leading enterprises into the Digital Economy.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Built.io® – a 2017 and 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant Vendor and 2016 Gartner Cool Vendor – provides the leading cloud integration platform to power the enterprise transformation and the new digital economy. Built.io is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, game-changing startups and governments around the world to create, connect, and scale the digital enterprise. Powered by its three products: Built.io Flow™, the award-winning integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS), unifies disparate IT systems and connects anything with a digital heartbeat and an API to unlock your data and accelerate innovation. Built.io Flow™ Embed takes the power of iPaaS and embeds it into any application, empowering end users to connect data anywhere. Built.io Backend, the leading enterprise mobile Backend-as-a-Service (MBaaS), advances mobile and IoT application development. Combined, Built.io is the platform leading enterprise into the digital economy. Learn more at www.built.io and follow us @Builtio.

