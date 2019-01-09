Burlington arena is first in North America to select the private utility option

OAKVILLE, ON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Stoneridge Ice Centre, formerly known as the Wave Twin Rinks in Burlington, Ontario, is the first arena facility in North America to adopt a new energy platform that takes it off the public utility grid and significantly reduces its costs for electric power. Stoneridge – a dedicated hockey training centre with two full-size rinks and two mini pads – is working with OOM Energy (https://oomenergy.com), a private utility that has developed a new concept for producing and distributing electricity. The result is lower-cost power that is more reliable and environmentally friendly.

"The ever-increasing cost of electricity is a huge problem for hockey arenas and recreational facilities, and it has even put some of them out of business," says Craig Clydesdale, Founder and CEO of OOM Energy, Inc. "The idea of working with a private utility is new for them, but we think it can take off in this industry."

OOM Energy is a private utility that provides an alternative to the traditional public grid. They use advanced technology called an integrated Energy Platform™ (IEP.) The IEP is a portable, onsite power system that uses green technologies – cogeneration, batteries, cloud technology, and low CO 2 emissions – resulting in clean, reliable power. The client pays a fixed monthly fee for energy under a long-term Energy Services Agreement at a rate less than what a public utility charges. Initial cost savings are about 20%, which for sports arenas is huge.

The system comes in a portable box placed outside the client's facility, much like an A/C unit sitting beside a house. Power generated is not shared, but is the client's own power. The client is not connected to the grid and there are no hydro-electric poles, government money, or subsidies. That means brownouts and blackouts are eliminated, and you get a safe and reliable source of energy – a dedicated energy system.

"After a site visit from OOM Energy, we learned how to reduce water consumption and create our own snow-melting system," says Anthony Miele, Managing Partner of Stoneridge Ice Centre. "The effect on our total costs and on our bottom line is significant. We are thrilled to be the first arena operation to go this route."

In addition to its ice surfaces, Stoneridge has a dryland training centre for hockey, sports store, pro shop, physiotherapy clinic, and a fully licensed restaurant. It also covers all areas of hockey from Learn to Skate, House League, Rep Hockey, and Pathway to JR A Hockey, Adult Hockey, Camps and Clinics.

OOM arranges financing on its projects so customers are not burdened with any upfront capital cost. As a private utility, they offer fixed monthly energy costs. OOM has designed, commissioned and operated more than 40 projects worth over $200 million around the world. Existing installations include: transportation facilities, hotels and convention centres, recreation centres, commercial buildings, cement manufacturers, gas treatment facilities, steel plants, agricultural farms, and retirement residences.

