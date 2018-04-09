Burns & Levinson Partner Debra Rahmin Silberstein Receives 2018 Powley Elder Law Award

Silberstein works with her clients and their families to fully assess their wishes and develop an integrated plan to meet their needs and goals. Her background in inter-generational philanthropic planning helps clients and their families enhance their internal and external relationships and networks while maximizing tax efficiencies. Silberstein values providing personalized attention to her clients' needs and goals to develop and administer estate plans.

In the community, Silberstein is chair of the Lawrence General Hospital Board of Trustees and was recently appointed to the American Hospital Association Board of Governance. She also serves on the Board of Visitors at McLean Hospital. She serves on the Planned Giving Advisory Council for the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. She also serves on the Board for the Anti-Defamation League, New England. Prior to joining Burns & Levinson, Silberstein was in private practice for more than 25 years.

The Powley Elder Law Award was established in memory of Wes and Helen Powley, grandparents of NAELA member Timothy L. Takacs, of Hendersonville, Tenn. Both Wes and Helen were active in civic affairs for all of their lives, and Wes practiced dentistry well into his 80s. The award is funded by a cash grant from the Takacs family to a nonprofit organization chosen by the Powley Award recipient. Silberstein has chosen to award $1,000 to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Silberstein received her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law, her Ph.D. from Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis College, and her B.A. from Syracuse University.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

Contact: Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--levinson-partner-debra-rahmin-silberstein-receives-2018-powley-elder-law-award-300626514.html

SOURCE Burns & Levinson LLP

Related Links

http://www.burnslev.com

