Burns & Levinson Wins First Place in Website Design and Development at the LMA 2018 National Your Honor Awards

Burns & Levinson spent one year developing its new brand identity and website, which the firm launched in March 2017. The goal was to capture the firm's entrepreneurial, forward thinking, hands-on personalized approach to every client's business and personal needs and to differentiate the firm from competitors. The result: a website built around the clever, dual concept of "Amazing Clients," which echoes the firm's decades of serving clients who are amazing at what they do and Burns' ability to amaze clients. A new deep purple logo set the tone for the circular theme that is central to the site and the amazing clients theme.

Burns also creatively divided its practice groups into "Your Business" and "Your Life" sections and used the circle to bring the two together to showcase Burns' holistic and novel approach to serving clients in both their business and personal life. Overall, the brand and website showcase Burns' singular focus on strong client relationships and the firm's driving vision to always go above and beyond to ensure clients' success.

"We are thrilled that our new website was recognized internationally by the Legal Marketing Association among the best of the best," said Kristen Weller, Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer. "We worked very hard to create a brand identity and website that accurately reflects the heart and soul of our firm and the unique, long-term relationships we build with clients."

The LMA Your Honor Awards program recognizes excellence in legal marketing by promoting projects and programs that showcase innovation and return on marketing dollar investment. A panel of expert judges awarded first-, second-, third-place and/or honorable mention in 16 categories, encompassing work related to business development, business of law, client services, communications, marketing management and leadership, and technology.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with over 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and other regional offices. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative, and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

About the Legal Marketing Association

Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings together CMOs to entry-level specialists from firms of all sizes, consultants and vendors, lawyers, marketers from other professions and marketing students to share their collective knowledge. More than 90% of the largest 200 U.S. law firms employ an LMA member. LMA has eight regions and dozens of local groups across the U.S. and Canada, and its more than 4,200 members hail from 49 U.S. states and 28 countries.

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal Kristen Weller Blumenthal & Associates Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer 617.879.1511 617.345.3555 amyb@blumenthalpr.com kweller@burnslev.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/burns--levinson-wins-first-place-in-website-design-and-development-at-the-lma-2018-national-your-honor-awards-300634657.html

SOURCE Burns & Levinson

Related Links

https://www.burnslev.com

