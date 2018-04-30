Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery

"Delivery is an important way we are making Chipotle even more convenient and accessible to our customers who want to get Chipotle delivered right to their home, office, or wherever they are," said Curt Garner, chief digital and information officer at Chipotle. "By partnering with a delivery leader like DoorDash, we are making it even easier for customers to enjoy all the real ingredients that make up our delicious food."

To launch this partnership, Chipotle customers are eligible for free delivery on Chipotle orders of $10 or more placed through DoorDash from Monday, April 30 to Sunday, May 6, including May 5 in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Chipotle customers in areas across the U.S where DoorDash is available can place their orders on the DoorDash mobile app or website. Delivery on qualifying orders will be free during regular Chipotle operating hours for the entire week using the promo code GETCHIPOTLE at checkout. Learn more at chipotle.com/doordash

"We strive to offer our customers the best selection possible," said Christopher Payne, chief operating officer of DoorDash. "Our ability to deliver such delicious and requested food from restaurants like Chipotle, while keeping quality at the forefront, has enabled us to become a leader in this industry."

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Steve Ells, founder and executive chairman, started Chipotle with the idea that food served fast did not have to be a typical fast food experience. Today, Chipotle continues to offer a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads made from fresh, high-quality raw ingredients, prepared using classic cooking methods and served in an interactive style allowing people to get exactly what they want. Chipotle seeks out extraordinary ingredients that are not only fresh, but that are raised responsibly, with respect for the animals, land, and people who produce them. Chipotle prepares its food using real, wholesome ingredients and without the use of added colors, flavors or other additives typically found in fast food. Chipotle opened with a single restaurant in Denver in 1993 and now operates more than 2,400 restaurants. For more information, visit Chipotle.com.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 800 cities across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. By building the last mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

