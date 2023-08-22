BurstIQ and EY Team Up to Support Colorado's Medicaid Enterprise Solutions (CMES) Modernization

BurstIQ

22 Aug, 2023, 08:18 ET

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurstIQ and its system integrator partner Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) have been selected by the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing (HCPF) to support Colorado's Medicaid Enterprise Solutions (CMES) modernization.

Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing
Under the multi-year contract, BurstIQ and EY will implement an Enterprise Solutions Integration (ESI) platform that increases security, flexibility, and intelligence while simplifying data exchange across the enterprise. EY's cloud-based ESI platform incorporates BurstIQ's LifeGraph® data management platform to provide a graph-structured Operational Data Store (ODS), Master Data Management (MDM), data integrity, blockchain security, consent management, and more.

"BurstIQ and EY's next-gen approach to CMES modernization will provide Colorado with a flexible platform that solves HCPF's complex data exchange and quality needs," said Frank Ricotta, CEO of BurstIQ. "LifeGraph positions the agency to strengthen data security and privacy, manage large-scale data sharing and interoperability, create a unified source of truth, and build next-generation data and integration solutions that will improve the quality and cost of care for Colorado's most vulnerable populations."

The ESI platform offered by EY and BurstIQ reduces the complexity of modularity for Colorado's Medicaid Enterprise Solutions, replacing "spaghetti networks" with a simple API interface that coordinates and orchestrates all aspects of the CMES, including granular data access, auditing & reporting, data governance, and data integrity. It builds greater trust with Medicaid members and enables a depth of operational intelligence that is unmatched by other data management systems. It is the most advanced enterprise solution integration platform on the market today.

"A successful Medicaid modularity program doesn't just meet Federal standards set by CMS, it also facilitates secure data exchange to meet the ever-evolving needs of state Medicaid agencies," says Suzanne Vitale, Principal, US State, Local & Education Markets, EY. "The Colorado HCPF has a history of Medicaid module innovation, and they have made Enterprise Solutions Integration central to their modernization strategy. EY is proud to bring leading-edge technology, deep Medicaid experience, and transformation expertise to this important project." 

To learn more about the ESI solution offered by EY and BurstIQ, please contact Henk Keukenkamp at [email protected]

About BurstIQ
BurstIQ's LifeGraph platform empowers organizations to connect and derive meaningful insights from any data source, enabling powerful business intelligence, hyper-personalized experiences, and accelerated innovation. With the most private, secure, and trustworthy data management platform available, you can build a connected, continuously learning data ecosystem that helps you reduce costs, save time, improve outcomes – and build your future enterprise today.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform, and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

